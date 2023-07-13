Bid to save Buy Buy Baby fails – All NJ stores to close

👶 Efforts to keep beloved baby retailer open have failed

A last ditch effort to save the Buy Buy Baby franchise has failed, and the stores will now all close.

Franchise owner Bed Bath & Beyond began bankruptcy liquidation sales three months ago, but there was still hope a buyer for the chain could be fund that would keep the stores open.

Go Global Retail, a brand management firm that also owns the Janie and Jack apparel company, had put in a bid for Buy Buy Baby with the intention of keeping the stores open.

However, during a bankruptcy proceeding in Newark on Tuesday it was learned the financing package was just not there.

Bed Bath Beyond owned store Harmon in Brick NJ (Google Maps) buybuy BABY store West Long Branch, NJ (Google Maps)

Ultimately, a judge approved a competing bid from New Jersey-based retailer Dream On Me Industries. They will pay $15.5 million for Buy Buy Baby's trademark and digital assets only.

Dream On Me had been one of Bed Bath and Beyond's suppliers.

A lawyer for Bed Bath & Beyond told CNBC it was “unfortunate” they weren’t able to secure a buyer, and confirmed all 120 stores nationwide would close.

Buy Buy Baby has eight locations in New Jersey.

The New Jersey based Bed Bath and Beyond split bankruptcy filings to sell Buy Buy Baby as a separate entity, hoping to find a buyer that would keep the physical stores open.

Bed Bath Beyond owned store Harmon in Totowa NJ (Google Maps) buybuy BABY store next to Bed Bath Beyond in Totowa, NJ (Google Maps)

In July, online retailer Overstock.com purchased the Bed Bath and Beyond name, and will rebrand itself with the name of the once enormously popular franchise.

Overstock did not purchase any of the physical Bed Bath and Beyond stores, and does not plan to operate any brick and mortar locations.

