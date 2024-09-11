Struggling retailer has new life — 6 NJ locations are being saved

⚫ It was expected that all NJ locations would be closing for good

⚫ A last-minute deal will save six NJ locations

⚫ The new move includes a name change

Days after saying that all stores across the U.S. would be ceasing operations for good, a struggling retailer has announced that its story is not over and plenty of stores will survive.

Still, the retailer's footprint in New Jersey is set to shrink from 15 locations to six over the next couple weeks.

LL Flooring, which filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy claim on Aug. 11, says it has signed an agreement with F9 investments. Under the terms, F9 will acquire 219 stores and their inventory.

There will be "few changes to store operations and policies" at the 219 surviving locations, LL Flooring said in a news release.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement with F9 Investments for a going-concern sale following significant efforts by our team and advisors to preserve the business and maintain ongoing operations," said Charles Tyson, president and CEO of LL Flooring. "As we move through the court-supervised process toward the approval and completion of this transaction, we remain committed to continuing to serve our valued customers and working closely with our vendors and partners."

During an interview with FloorDaily, it was confirmed that the new move includes a name change for the business. Expect the classic yellow and black Lumber Liquidators (the original name of LL Flooring) signage to hit stores and the web over the next several weeks.

LL Flooring, Mount Holly (Google Street View) LL Flooring, Mount Holly (Google Street View) loading...

In August, LL Flooring announced plans to close just 94 stores, including three in New Jersey. Then, after failing to find a buyer, the company said that all stores would be closing for good.

Despite the new deal with F9, more than 200 stores are moving ahead with closing sales, including nine in New Jersey.

Which LL Flooring stores are closing in New Jersey?

Stores are "closing soon" in the below New Jersey cities, according to LL Flooring. Closing sales are underway.

⚠ Atlantic City/Pleasantville

⚠ Cherry Hill

⚠ Manahawkin

⚠ Millville

⚠ Mount Holly

⚠ Oakhurst

⚠ Union

⚠ Woodbridge

⚠ Woodbury

The locations staying put are located in East Brunswick, Fairfield, Hamilton, Hillsborough, South Hackensack, and Toms River.

As part of the bankruptcy process, LL Flooring stopped accepting gift cards on Sept. 3.

