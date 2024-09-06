Closing sales start now — retailer shutting down all NJ locations

🔴 Originally, the plan was to close just 3 NJ locations

🔴 Instead, all NJ locations are closing for good

🔴 The closure process could take months

Just weeks after announcing that select New Jersey locations would close for good, a competitor to The Home Depot has decided to shut down all locations nationwide.

LL Flooring, formerly known as Lumber Liquidators, filed for bankruptcy in August and has been working to find a buyer for the struggling chain.

"These discussions have not resulted in an offer, with the necessary financing, that would maximize the value of LL Flooring," the company said in a statement.

Instead, LL Flooring said, closing sales at all stores "will deliver the most value to its creditors."

New Jersey has 15 locations in New Jersey, and hundreds across the U.S.

New Jersey locations

⚫ Cherry Hill

⚫ East Brunswick

⚫ Fairfield

⚫ Hamilton

⚫ Hillsborough

⚫ Manahawkin

⚫ Millville

⚫ Mount Holly

⚫ Oakhurst

⚫ Pleasantville

⚫ South Hackensack

⚫ Toms River

⚫ Union

⚫ Woodbridge

⚫ Woodbury

LL Flooring, Mount Holly (Google Street View) LL Flooring, Mount Holly (Google Street View) loading...

In the middle of August, LL Flooring announced plans to close 94 locations in the U.S., including the stores in Mount Holly, Woodbridge, and Woodbury.

Closing sales begin Friday, the company said. The store closure process could take about 12 weeks. The timing of store closures will vary from location to location.

LL Flooring customers who placed installation orders will have their services completed within 30 days, LL Flooring said on Thursday. Installation offers are stopping as of Sept. 7.

LL Flooring stopped accepting gift cards at all locations on Sept. 3 as part of the bankruptcy process.

