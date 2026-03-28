Things just keeps heating up in New Jersey when it comes to film. From big time movies and popular TV shows, to smaller crews and amateur film makers, the Garden State is slowly on it's way to becoming the Hollywood of the east coast.

And it's so great to see. We have so much talent here in New Jersey that it's only deserving to shine the spotlight on all of them.

We're also home to many film festivals throughout the state. From the northern fringes to the southern tip, you're almost sure to find a camera rolling somewhere along the line.

Sometimes, that filming happens in the heart of the state. And when it comes to this particular film festival, that location would be in Monmouth County.

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Last call for filmmakers

Dubbed as one of the East Coasts favorite film festivals, the Monmouth Film festival is back for 2026, happening May 29, May 30, and May 31 at Bell Works in Holmdel.

According to monmouthfilm.org, "the Monmouth Film Festival is a Premier East Coast showcase dedicated to elevating independent cinema and spotlighting bold, diverse, and innovative storytelling from around the world!"

Each day will feature something different. May 29 features the festival's kick-off activities, with featured films taking place beginning May 30, and the awards ceremony taking place on May 31.

It's really a fantastic event for anyone interested in film. But if you're looking to be part of the festivities, time is running out. The last call for filmmakers is now.

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Final days to enter

Mar. 21 was the regular deadline for filmmakers. However, it's not too late to be a part of the fun.

The late deadline - meaning the last day to submit - is Apr. 19. Learn more about the Monmouth Film Festival, including how you can get involved, here.

ACTION! This historic building in Holmdel, NJ, used to film popular TV special It's open to the public year-round, even when film crews are in town. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

13 scary movies filmed right here in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore/New Jersey 101.5

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.