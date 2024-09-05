Rate increase approved — what this means for your NJ water bill

⚫ New water rates go into effect on Sept. 15

⚫ The increase is meant to cover costly infrastructure improvements

⚫ You'll receive more information with your next water bill

Much of New Jersey can expect higher water bills, and the change is happening right away.

New Jersey American Water, the state's largest regulated water utility, is increasing rates, effective Sept. 15.

On Wednesday, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities approved a settlement between the utility and the New Jersey Division of the Rate Counsel and BPU staff for new water and wastewater rates.

The move will bring in nearly $80 million in additional revenue over a year.

New Jersey American Water made the rate request in January. It was mainly driven by the need to cover more than $1.3 billion worth of infrastructure investments, such as the replacement of aging water mains and advanced leak detection technology.

"We are committed to making appropriate investments to continue to provide safe, reliable services, while maximizing efficiencies to balance the impact to customers," said Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water. "Our effective capital planning helps keep water and wastewater services compliant with state and federal regulations, reliable amidst the challenges of climate and other impacts, and affordable for the 2.9 million people we serve."

How much more will I be paying?

Expect to receive information about the new rates with your next water bill.

According to New Jersey American Water, the average residential customer — with a 5/8-inch meter using 5,642 gallons of water per month — will pay $5.32 more per month, or 18 cents per day, with the rate increase.

The average residential wastewater bill changes depend on the service area, the utility said. For specifics, you can contact the customer service center at 800-272-1325, Monday through Friday.

