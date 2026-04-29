💸 Jersey Shore beach fees now top $100+ in some towns, with season tags reaching as high as $145 in 2026

📈 Biggest hikes hit season passes, with some towns raising prices by $20–$25 in a single year

🏖️ Even small daily increases add up for families already squeezed by inflation and shore costs

Jersey Shore beach fees surge for 2026, with some of the highest prices ever

Rising beach tag prices in New Jersey 2026

Heading down the shore to sit in the sand is getting more expensive — and for some families, the price of sand and surf is starting to sting.

The new analysis by NJ.com for 2026 shows a wide range of beach fees at the Jersey Shore, with season tags climbing as high as $145 and daily passes creeping toward double digits in many towns.

While some increases are modest, others are anything but. Mantoloking led the way with one of the biggest hikes in the state, raising its seasonal badge by $25 in a single year.

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Biggest beach fee increases at the Jersey Shore

Across the Shore, at least eight towns raised season badge prices for 2026, continuing a trend that has quietly accelerated in recent years.

Daily badge increases were smaller — typically $1 to $2 — but even those incremental bumps can add up quickly for families visiting multiple times a week.

Critics argue the growing costs are turning what was once a working-class summer tradition into a luxury experience. Supporters counter that badge revenue helps fund beach replenishment, lifeguards, and maintenance.

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What families are paying now

The price range is striking: daily badges can be as low as $5 in some towns, while season passes now stretch from roughly $40 to well over $100 depending on location.

For a family of four, that can mean hundreds of dollars just to access the beach — before parking, food, or rentals.

With Summer gas prices heading higher and affordability issues already squeezing most New Jersey families, some tourism officials worry these costs could combine to reduce the number of day-trips to the Jersey Shore.

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