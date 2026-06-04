From ‘warm’ to ‘hot’ NJ’s weather turns sweatier as weekend approaches

The Bottom Line

The dry weather continues. And so does the warming trend, as high temperatures Thursday soar into the 80s across most of New Jersey — feeling very summerlike. But once again, humidity levels will stay low, making the air comfortable. That will not be the case on Friday, however, as our weather turns even warmer and stickier, with highs inching closer to 90 degrees. Saturday will be the hottest day of the week, with widespread 90s around New Jersey. We will see a little bit of rain over the weekend as well, with a shower or thunderstorm chance Saturday evening and then additional spots of rain possible on Sunday. That unsettled weather will cool us down temporarily Sunday, but only into the 80s.

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Weather Hazards

The biggest weather story through the next several days is the building heat and humidity. While "dangerous" heat is not expected, temperatures will continue to climb into the 90s through Saturday, and the increasingly muggy air will make it feel much more sweaty and summerlike. Be sure to stay hydrated, especially if you plan to spend extended time outdoors.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a few showers and thunderstorms may develop from Saturday evening into Sunday. Severe weather is not anticipated at this time, although a few stronger thunderstorm cells cannot be ruled out.

Climatological Context

June 4 is the 155th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures are around 78 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 57 to 60 degrees.

June is, on average, New Jersey's third warmest and third wettest month of the year.

Thursday

Thursday's forecast is another familiar story: Crisp start, warm finish.

Bright sunshine will dominate through the morning hours, with some fair-weather clouds developing during the midday and afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the mid 80s for most of the state. That is about 5 to 10 degrees above normal for early June. That is definitely warm — but remember, humidity levels are still in the basement, so it is not nearly as uncomfortable as it could be.

At the Jersey Shore, a sea breeze will once again hold temperatures a bit cooler while creating excellent beach weather. Other than cool ocean temperatures — typical of springtime — it looks like a fantastic beach day all around.

Thursday night stays mild under partly cloudy skies, with temperatures settling in the lower 60s.

Friday

Friday marks the point where the forecast officially shifts from "warm" to "hot."

Expect a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will surge into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees through Friday afternoon. More importantly, humidity levels will increase noticeably as dew points climb into the 60s. The air will feel thicker and stickier compared to previous days, making outdoor activities a bit sweatier.

Saturday

Saturday looks like the hottest and steamiest day of the week.

Under partly to mostly cloudy skies, widespread lower 90s are expected across New Jersey. It will be breezy, at least keeping the hot air moving around. But elevated humidity levels in the "sticky" category" will make the day feel distinctly summerlike.

Most of Saturday should remain dry. However I now have to include a late-day shower or thunderstorm chance as the atmosphere becomes increasingly unstable. Most of the day should be fine for your outdoor activities — I'd say the best chance for raindrops will hold off until Saturday evening.

Sunday & Beyond

Sunday still looks unsettled, but the forecast is also trending drier and warmer as our approaching disturbance looks much weaker. That is good news for outdoor plans, but unfortunate news for drought-stricken areas of New Jersey.

I think we will see a few showers and thunderstorms around — very much hit or miss type stuff — alongside solid breaks of sun.

Temperatures will ease back slightly, with highs remaining in the 80s. It will still be humid too.

Monday now looks like the big cooldown day, as temperatures slide back to the 70s. And then models now show New Jersey right back in the 80s with partial sunshine for most of next week.

16 ways the weather can impact your Jersey Shore beach day Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.