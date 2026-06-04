Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Southwest

3 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)

3 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 70°

(Normal 60° - 74°) Air Temperature 71° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 5:27am - 8:22pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 5:16a High

Thu 11:20a Low

Thu 5:06p High

Thu 11:16p LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:54a Low

Thu 4:30p High

Thu 10:50p Low

Fri 5:17a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 11:08a Low

Thu 4:42p High

Thu 11:04p Low

Fri 5:29a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:50a Low

Thu 4:34p High

Thu 10:46p Low

Fri 5:21a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 9:21a High

Thu 3:00p Low

Thu 9:11p High

Fri 2:56a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 5:16a High

Thu 11:06a Low

Thu 4:53p High

Thu 11:10p MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 8:55a High

Thu 2:07p Low

Thu 8:45p High

Fri 2:03a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 6:02a High

Thu 12:08p Low

Thu 5:36p High

Fri 12:14a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Thu 10:55a Low

Thu 4:29p High

Thu 11:01p Low

Fri 5:39a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 5:26a High

Thu 11:22a Low

Thu 4:53p High

Thu 11:39p WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 5:01a High

Thu 10:54a Low

Thu 4:40p High

Thu 11:09p CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 5:54a High

Thu 12:00p Low

Thu 5:44p High

Fri 12:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

THU: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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