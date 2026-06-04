NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 4
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
3 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
3 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 70°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:27am - 8:22pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 5:16a
|High
Thu 11:20a
|Low
Thu 5:06p
|High
Thu 11:16p
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:54a
|Low
Thu 4:30p
|High
Thu 10:50p
|Low
Fri 5:17a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 11:08a
|Low
Thu 4:42p
|High
Thu 11:04p
|Low
Fri 5:29a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:50a
|Low
Thu 4:34p
|High
Thu 10:46p
|Low
Fri 5:21a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 9:21a
|High
Thu 3:00p
|Low
Thu 9:11p
|High
Fri 2:56a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 5:16a
|High
Thu 11:06a
|Low
Thu 4:53p
|High
Thu 11:10p
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 8:55a
|High
Thu 2:07p
|Low
Thu 8:45p
|High
Fri 2:03a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 6:02a
|High
Thu 12:08p
|Low
Thu 5:36p
|High
Fri 12:14a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Thu 10:55a
|Low
Thu 4:29p
|High
Thu 11:01p
|Low
Fri 5:39a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 5:26a
|High
Thu 11:22a
|Low
Thu 4:53p
|High
Thu 11:39p
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 5:01a
|High
Thu 10:54a
|Low
Thu 4:40p
|High
Thu 11:09p
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 5:54a
|High
Thu 12:00p
|Low
Thu 5:44p
|High
Fri 12:14a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
REST OF TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
THU: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.
SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.
MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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