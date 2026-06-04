NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 4

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, June 4

Ocean Grove (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
3 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
3 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 70°
(Normal 60° - 74°)
Air Temperature71° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset5:27am - 8:22pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Thu 5:16a		High
Thu 11:20a		Low
Thu 5:06p		High
Thu 11:16p
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:54a		Low
Thu 4:30p		High
Thu 10:50p		Low
Fri 5:17a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 11:08a		Low
Thu 4:42p		High
Thu 11:04p		Low
Fri 5:29a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:50a		Low
Thu 4:34p		High
Thu 10:46p		Low
Fri 5:21a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 9:21a		High
Thu 3:00p		Low
Thu 9:11p		High
Fri 2:56a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Thu 5:16a		High
Thu 11:06a		Low
Thu 4:53p		High
Thu 11:10p
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Thu 8:55a		High
Thu 2:07p		Low
Thu 8:45p		High
Fri 2:03a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Thu 6:02a		High
Thu 12:08p		Low
Thu 5:36p		High
Fri 12:14a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Thu 10:55a		Low
Thu 4:29p		High
Thu 11:01p		Low
Fri 5:39a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Thu 5:26a		High
Thu 11:22a		Low
Thu 4:53p		High
Thu 11:39p
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Thu 5:01a		High
Thu 10:54a		Low
Thu 4:40p		High
Thu 11:09p
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Thu 5:54a		High
Thu 12:00p		Low
Thu 5:44p		High
Fri 12:14a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

REST OF TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

THU: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 3 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 9 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds.

SAT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 9 seconds.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

MON: E winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft.

MON NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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