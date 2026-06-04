You know the feeling. Not the big dramatic breakup feeling — something quieter and harder to shake than that. The feeling you have after an argument with someone you love that never quite got resolved. You did not storm out. Nobody slammed a door. You just went to bed with it still sitting there, and woke up with it still sitting there, and went through your whole day with it still sitting there.

You love the person. You are not going anywhere. But something is just not right and you cannot shake it off.

That is exactly what living in New Jersey feels like in the summer of 2026. And today, Trenton made it worse.

The Man Who Wrote Stay NJ Says the Cut Goes Too Far

Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) has proposed reducing the maximum Stay NJ benefit from $6,500 to $4,000 and lowering the program's income eligibility limit from $500,000 to $250,000. The goal is to bring the program's cost down from $1.2 billion to roughly $642 million in the fiscal year beginning July 1.

Yesterday Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-Middlesex) — the legislator who championed Stay NJ into law in the first place — said publicly that $4,000 is not enough. He said it during a telephone town hall hosted by AARP, the audience of seniors who were counting on this program most.

That is the top Democrat in the Assembly telling the governor her number is wrong. With 27 days until the June 30 budget deadline.

The argument Trenton has been having with New Jersey seniors for years just got louder. And the people caught in the middle are the 467,676 New Jerseyans who received Stay NJ benefits this past year averaging $1,236 apiece — people who planned around what the law promised them.

SEE ALSO: He did the math on Stay NJ

FILE - New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) FILE - New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) loading...

What the Law Actually Promised

Stay NJ was written to cut property tax bills for seniors earning less than $500,000 in half, up to a cap of $6,500. It was designed specifically to address the thing everyone knows is true — that New Jersey seniors on fixed incomes are being taxed out of the state they built.

Coughlin created it. Trenton passed it. Seniors planned around it.

Now the governor wants the cap at $4,000. Coughlin says that is too low. Treasury officials told the Assembly Budget Committee that keeping the benefit at $6,500 while lowering the income limit as Sherrill proposed would cost between $344 and $372 million more. To hold the benefit at $6,500 without increasing program costs, the income limit would have to drop all the way to $125,000.

There is no version of this conversation that ends with seniors getting what the law originally promised. The only question is how much less they get.

The Promise That Keeps Getting Broken

The average New Jersey property tax bill now tops $10,000 a year statewide. In Bergen, Essex and Morris counties it pushes well past $12,000. Add in auto insurance, utilities, tolls and the general cost of existing in one of the most expensive states in the country and the number gets staggering fast.

People are not leaving New Jersey because they want to. They are leaving because they eventually run out of runway. The retirement account that looked fine at 58 looks terrifying at 64 when the tax bill is not going down and the fixed income you are about to live on was not designed for a state that costs this much.

Stay NJ was supposed to be the acknowledgment that Trenton understood this. A program designed specifically to keep seniors in the homes they spent their lives paying for. The man who wrote it said so. The seniors who signed up for it believed him.

Now the governor wants $4,000 and the assembly speaker is saying that is not enough and nobody has 27 days to wait around for them to figure it out except the people whose retirement budgets are sitting on hold.

One More Year

The love for this state is real. The neighborhoods, the Shore in August, the family two towns over, the friends from third grade — none of that goes away. New Jersey got its hooks into people early and it did it with things worth loving.

But the argument never gets resolved. Trenton keeps walking back into the room and starting it again.

The ones who stay the longest are the ones who love it the most. They are not a captive audience to be taxed into submission and managed with promises that keep getting renegotiated. They are people with deep roots and real loyalty and a patience that has been tested for decades.

June 30 is not just a budget deadline. It is another chance to finally resolve the argument. The man who wrote Stay NJ is already saying the governor's number is too low. The seniors who counted on it are watching.

NJ towns paying the most taxes for public schools The 20 towns with the most expensive school tax portion of their average property tax bills. Listed in ascending order. This is 2025 data from the state Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5





