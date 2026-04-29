The NJ shore event that means summer is finally here

There are certain things in New Jersey that just signal summer.

For instance..The first really warm weekend. The beach badges are coming out. Somebody is dragging chairs across the sand at eight in the morning like they own the place.

And then of course there's the New Jersey Seafood Festival in Belmar. It’s coming back for its 38th year, and I gotta tell you, this is one of those events that feels like the unofficial kickoff to summer at the shore.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media illustration Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

It’s happening May 15 through May 17 at Ferruggiaro Park at Silver Lake in Belmar, right near 5th and Ocean. And if you’ve never gone, this is not some tiny little seafood tent with a few vendors standing around. It’s huge!

You’ve got seafood restaurants from all over New Jersey, live music, craft vendors, people walking around with fried shrimp baskets, crab cakes, lobster rolls, and that very specific shore energy that starts showing up around this time of year. And yes, I’ve been. More than once. And honestly, it’s one of the best festivals we have in New Jersey.

There’s something about the setting that works. You’re close enough to the beach to feel it; there’s always a crowd, and it feels busy in a good way. Not overwhelming, just alive and vibrant and so much fun.

According to the Monmouth County Tourism Commission, the festival draws thousands of visitors every year and has become one of Belmar’s biggest annual traditions.

Because this is the kind of thing New Jersey does really well. Good food, local vendors, music, people outside after a long winter, everybody suddenly acting like they forgot how cold March was.

Admission is free, which makes it even better.

The festival runs Friday, May 15, from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you ask me, this is one of those shore events worth planning around.

Because once this happens, summer officially feels like it’s REALLY here.

The best sub shop at the Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Jersey Shore restaurant is a waterfront hidden gem Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

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