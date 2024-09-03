Have an appliance to recycle? NJ utility may pay you for it

⚫ A recycling program is offering rebates for unwanted appliances that still work

⚫ Your appliance can be hauled away for free

⚫ The program hadn't run for about a year

After a year-long hiatus, a program that pays residents for their unwanted appliances is up and running again from New Jersey's largest utility.

PSE&G on Tuesday announced the resumption of its Appliance Recycling Program.

PSE&G and other utilities suspended their programs in summer 2023 because the recycling contractor they had been working with could no longer fill requests, according to NJ.com.

PSE&G has a new partner: Key Recycling, which has experience supporting electric utilities in the region.

Who and what is eligible?

PSE&G'S program can pay you for refrigerators, freezers, room air conditioners, and dehumidifiers.

Refrigerators and freezers must be between 10 and 30 cubic feet.

The program will only accept appliances that are in working order.

The program is open to PSE&G customers with a valid account number, as well as Butler Electric customers who receive PSE&G residential gas service.

Visit this page to start the process.

PSE&G says its program has already recycled more than 19,000 appliances. JCP&L is running its recycling program again as well.

How much money can I get?

Each refrigerator or freezer that's recycled is good for a $50 rebate. PSE&G can award an additional $25 for each air conditioner or dehumidifier that's picked up at the same time.

Setting an appointment is free, and so is having a crew pick up your appliance and haul it away.

Once it's confirmed that the recycled appliances are in working condition, customers will receive rebate checks within six weeks, according to PSE&G.

