NJ authorities: Watch out for these common scams
⚫ Scammers are after your money and/or personal data
⚫ There's no shortage of tactics being used by fraudsters
⚫ Red flag: You're being asked to send money in an odd way
There's always a fraudster out there, waiting to take advantage of a New Jersey resident who's not on top of their game.
Authorities in the Garden State are putting out an alert about common scams targeting New Jerseyans, young and old.
"I don't think anybody's out of play," said Morris County Sheriff James Gannon. "They only have to be right once out of 100 times to make it worth their while."
In Morris County alone, scammers pretending to be sheriff's officers have cost innocent victims more than $500,000, Gannon said.
Victims shouldn't be afraid to speak up and admit to law enforcement that they've been fooled, Gannon said. It's possible that the proper investigative work can result in a victim actually being reunited with their lost funds.
Common scams targeting New Jersey residents
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia
