All gift cards expiring — retailer announces closure of NJ stores

⚫ Sales at the closing stores are scheduled to run through September

⚫ Gift cards can't be used at any location after a certain date

⚫ NJ is home to three of the 94 locations that are closing

The home improvement market isn't as strong as it used to be.

That's one reason a major retailer has filed for bankruptcy and is turning off the lights at more than 90 locations, including three in the Garden State.

And there's a ticking clock on all gift cards that are out there, even if you want to use one at a store that isn't scheduled to close.

LL Flooring, formerly known as Lumber Liquidators, made the bankruptcy announcement on Sunday.

The Virginia-based retailer said the bankruptcy process will provide the company with time and financial flexibility as it pursues a sale of the business.

More than 300 LL Flooring locations will keep operating.

Special sales are being held at closing locations through September, LL Flooring said in a letter to customers.

The 94 store closures are spread across 31 states.

LL Flooring, Mount Holly (Google Street View) LL Flooring, Mount Holly (Google Street View) loading...

The following New Jersey locations are scheduled to close:

⚫ Mount Holly (531 High Street)

⚫ Woodbridge (507 King Georges Road)

⚫ Woodbury (1450 Clements Bridge Road)

LL Flooring locations in Cherry Hill, East Brunswick, Fairfield, Hamilton, Hillsborough, Manahawkin, Millville, Oakhurst, Pleasantville, South Hackensack, Toms River, and Union are safe ... for now.

The company says it will continue taking gift cards at closing and continuing stores until Sept. 3. After that, as part of the bankruptcy process, gift cards will not be accepted at any locations.

Gift cards cannot be redeemed for cash.

