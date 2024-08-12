By the end of this decade, one in every five New Jerseyans will be 65 years of age or older.

A big opportunity has opened up for local governments and organizations that want to make their communities more "age friendly," so that residents of an advanced age can stay where they're living and feel welcome to do so.

A $5 million grant program is up and running from the New Jersey Department of Human Services. Local government and nonprofit entities can apply for funds to put age-friendly plans into action, or to create a blueprint for improvements down the line.

"There are so many things that are needed to allow people to remain in their homes and in their communities while they age," said Sarah Adelman, DHS commissioner. "We're encouraging all municipalities, counties and nonprofits that are interested in supporting these efforts to apply."

Grants worth $70,000 will go to selected applicants that want to create an action plan. Grants worth $100,000 will be headed to applicants looking to implement projects related to recommendations made in the NJ Age-Friendly Blueprint released by DHS in May.

Suggestions touch on several aspects that can improve the living experience for older residents, including transportation, housing, social inclusion, health services, and outdoor spaces.

“Everyone benefits from making communities more livable for people of all ages," said Kaylee McGuire, deputy commissioner for aging and disability services. "We are providing financial and technical support to assist communities that want to become age-friendly because we know it makes a difference and will have a lasting impact on future generations."

The blueprint is the product of an advisory council that Gov. Phil Murphy created in 2021 with an executive order. Also that year, New Jersey became the ninth state to join the AARP Network of Age Friendly Communities.

According to DHS, New Jersey's population of individuals aged 65 and older is expected to jump by 400,000 between 2019 and the year 2030. By the end of the decade, there will be more senior citizens in the country than school-aged children.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ is a top producer of these crops New Jersey ranks in the top 10 in the nation for production of several crops. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia