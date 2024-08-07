Report: 4 NJ counties among healthiest communities in U.S.
U.S. News & World Report is out with its 2024 list of the 500 healthiest communities in the country.
Four counties in New Jersey are in the top 10%, according to the analysis.
All four are located in the top half of the Garden State.
The nation's counties were scored across 10 categories that drive health:
⚫ Population health
⚫ Equity
⚫ Education
⚫ Economy
⚫ Housing
⚫ Food & Nutrition
⚫ Environment
⚫ Public safety
⚫ Community vitality
⚫ Infrastructure
Following the four New Jersey counties that appear in the list's top 50, the next New Jersey county to show up on the list is Monmouth County, at No. 123.
