National Wine Day is almost here: Do you know NJ’s favorite wine?

As the great Billy Joel once wrote, “a bottle of white. A bottle of red. Perhaps a bottle of rosé instead.”

If any of those options strike your fancy, then you might want to stock up on your favorite before National Wine Day rolls around (as if we really need an excuse to crack open a bottle).

National Wine Day is Monday, May 25, 2026

With so many people having the built-in day off for Memorial Day, this Wine Day could be one for the ages. So make sure you have your hangover remedy at the ready for Tuesday morning.

That said, what are New Jerseyans longing for when it comes to their choice of wine? Ahead of the holiday, the site Joybird looked at Google Trends over the last half-decade to find the most popular type of wine in each state.

New Jersey’s top choice didn’t even crack the top three most searched for kinds of wine.

Moscato was the top-searched wine type overall, leading in 18 states, with Merlot close behind, ranking first in 17 states.

I have to admit, I’m surprised about the popularity of Moscato, but I’ll just chalk that up to “it’s not for me, so more for everyone else.”

As for our fine state?

The most popular wine in New Jersey is Pinot Grigio

I think we made the right choice here, a nice crisp Pinot Grigio is perfect on a warm May afternoon. Make it a real treat by using frozen grapes to keep it chilled.

On a personal note, I’m feeling a little vindicated right now because I often get mocked for my go-to drink being a cold glass of cheap Pinot Grigio, but it looks like I’m not alone in the Garden State.

(Okay, maybe I’m still alone on the ‘cheap’ part, but still, at least I’m among fellow Grig-heads: a name I just made up for ourselves)

Pinot Grigio was only the favorite in four states: New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Vermont.

Whatever you’re going to pour a glass of for National Wine Day, please enjoy it responsibly.

Cheers!

The Top Must-Visit Wineries in New Jersey Did you know that there are nearly 60 wineries strewn across the Garden State from Sussex to Cape May counties, to check out? Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

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(Fairs are listed in geographical order in New Jersey from South to North) Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

LOOK: A real hidden gem winery in South Jersey Dennis tours Stokelan Winery on Eayerstown Road in Medford. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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