If you want into NJ’s film industry, don’t miss this event 

Have you noticed this? All of a sudden, it feels like every other week there’s a street shut down, trailers set up somewhere, or someone saying they’re filming something nearby.

And it’s not random.

Ever since Netflix set up in Eatontown, it feels like everything has shifted. New Jersey isn’t just a place productions pass through anymore. It’s starting to feel like a place where they actually stay and work.

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And you’re hearing about it more and more if you live here in Monmouth, as I do, you’re gonna be noticing it more and more.

And it’s bigger than people probably realize. This isn’t just a few scenes being shot here and there. This is more productions coming in, more jobs, more money going into local businesses, and a real impact on towns.

We were always a film state, being so close to New York, but now they’re even starting to bring people together to talk about what this all means going forward.

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That’s why there’s a community forum coming up that’s focused on exactly this. What’s happening with film and streaming in the area, and where it’s going next. It’s happening at Brookdale Community College on April 16, with networking starting at 4:30. And by the way, this isn’t just some niche industry event.

They’re bringing in industry leaders, economic development people, and local voices to talk about what this growth actually means for the area. Not just the obvious stuff, but the ripple effect. Jobs, businesses, property, all of it. Because what’s going on in this burgeoning industry doesn’t just affect people working in film.

If you own a business, if you live here, if you’re involved in the community in any way, this kind of change matters. When production ramps up, everything around it starts to change too.

More activity, more opportunity, more people paying attention to this area.

This forum is really about getting in front of this huge change instead of reacting to it later.

If you want to go, it’s free. You just have to register. The link is here.

This is one of those things that’s worth knowing about now… before it gets even bigger.

For a long time, New Jersey felt like the place productions came through on their way somewhere else. Now it feels like they’re choosing to be here. And Monmouth County is right in the middle of it.

LOOK: Which movies were filmed in New Jersey? Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in New Jersey using data from Movie Locations , with additional information about each film collected from IMDb Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Which movies were filmed in Pennsylvania? Stacker compiled a list of movies filmed in Pennsylvania using data from Movie Locations , with additional information about each film collected from IMDb Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

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