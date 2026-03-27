The 5 NJ towns Staten Islanders always move to
You can always tell. The accent’s the same. The pizza opinions are strong. And somehow they already know where everything is.
I’m talking Staten Islanders. They’re all over the place. Staten Islanders don’t just randomly pick New Jersey. A lot of them move here and tend to land in the same few spots over and over again. And they follow each other.
So, here are the towns you see it happen the most.
SEE MORE: The rudest cities in the U.S. — where NJ ranks is surprising
Old Bridge
This is probably one of the biggest ones.
It’s still close enough to Staten Island that you don’t feel like you left your whole life behind. You get more space, better prices, and you’re still a quick ride over the bridge.
A lot of families land here first.
Marlboro
A little more suburban, and a little more polished. Bigger homes, quieter neighborhoods, really good schools. This is where people go when they’re ready to level up a bit but still stay in that same general area.
Manalapan
Right next to Marlboro and very similar vibe. You’ll see a lot of Staten Islanders move here once they want more house for their money, but still want everything to feel familiar. Big developments, lots of families, very Staten Island energy.
Aberdeen / Matawan
This is where they start getting a little more bang for their buck.
Still close enough to commute, but a little less expensive. Plus they've got the train right there, which makes life easier if they’re heading into the city for work.
Freehold
This one’s a mix of everything.
Downtown, shopping, newer developments, older neighborhoods. It’s a little further out, but a lot of people make that move once they realize how much more space they can get.
The truth is, it’s not random. People want more space, better value, but still want to be close to Staten Island.
And these NJ towns definitely hit that sweet spot.
How your town in NJ voted for governor in 2025
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
20 Photos That Perfectly Capture Small-Town Life in the 1970s
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.