I want to be very clear before I start this article that I do not condone spreading ashes or cremains anywhere that is not permitted by the property owner.

Phew. OK, I got that part out. Now to the interesting study.

It can be a bit morbid to think about but it’s something important to consider so your friends and family aren’t flying blind after your passing… what do you want done with your body when you die?

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What do you want done with your body after you die?

Some donate to science. Others want to be buried in a cemetery. A more modern option is the mushroom burial suit that helps decompose the body.

Then there’s always cremation.

The question then, though, should you choose cremation is “what to do you want done with your ashes?”

One study, put out by Sports Book Review, looked specifically at sports fans to see which stadiums or arenas they would want their cremains scattered in.

Think about it: people are beyond loyal to their teams, so it would make sense that they’d want to leave them when they go… well… “beyond.”

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The emotional connection fans have to stadiums

These buildings aren’t simply favorite stadiums – they are the places people associate with family, friends, or even strangers who you have a fun afternoon with because you happen to be sitting near each other for a good game.

For instance, our neighbors in New York would want to be sprinkled in Madison Square Garden. Whereas Pennsylvanians prefer West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium on Penn State’s campus to be their final resting place.

As for New Jerseyans?

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NJ fans choose Prudential Center over MetLife Stadium

New Jersey sports fans want their ashes to be scattered at the Prudential Center.

Home of the New Jersey Devils, Garden State sports nuts chose the Prudential Center in Newark over MetLife Stadium to be their resting place.

Is it practical? No. But it’s what the study described as “emotional geography,” which I think is very touching.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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