I don't often have a lot of downtime, but when I do, I love to relax by making one of my favorite dishes: meatballs.

It's a throwback to spaghetti Sundays when I was growing up and they are the reason the sauce becomes gravy.

Yes, anyone can make them.

Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva

The right meat makes all the difference

I start with two pounds of meatloaf mix ground beef, pork and veal from the PA Dutch Farmers market in Kingston.

It's got the right flavor and fat mix for the perfect meatball.

Put the meat in a glass mixing bowl and add two raw eggs, a small chopped onion, about a cup of shredded Parmesan Reggiano cheese, a grated half of a carrot, and a cup of chopped parsley.

Season with salt, pepper and some Italian seasoning; I add red pepper flakes and a little cayenne for some heat.

Then add some raw milk to a cup and a half of panko breadcrumbs and let it soak in.

Combine the breadcrumbs and milk to the meat, spice and egg mixture and combine by hand. Don't overmix, just make sure it's evenly combined.

Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva Photo via Bill Spadea & Canva

The key to getting those meatballs just right

In a large cast iron pan, heat some beef tallow; I add a little butter after the fat is hot and completely liquefied.

On a medium-high heat, place your hand-rolled meatballs. Don't make them too big and when you put them in the hot fat, leave them alone.

Solid brown on one side before turning to a raw side.

You can cook them through or take them off when the side are brown and add them to your favorite sauce.

Just remember, in Jersey, when you add the meat, the sauce is now gravy.

Most visited bars and restaurants in Metuchen, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Metuchen last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈