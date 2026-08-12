Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Newark police are looking for the person who stole a computer from someone's porch minutes after a FedEx delivery (Newark NJ Department of Public Safety via Facebook) Newark police are looking for the person who stole a computer from someone's porch minutes after a FedEx delivery (Newark NJ Department of Public Safety via Facebook)

📦 Police said a desktop computer was stolen from a Newark porch just minutes after being delivered.

📹 Surveillance video captured the suspect walking away with the computer.

🚔 Newark police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to come forward with information.

NEWARK — Just minutes after a FedEx driver delivered a desktop computer to a home, someone stole it, and now police need the public’s help in finding this porch pirate.

Newark police said porch pirate steals computer minutes after delivery

On Aug. 9, at 10:28 a.m., a FedEx driver left the computer on the porch of a home on 18th Avenue between Smith and Mead streets in Newark, according to police.

Minutes later at 10:35 a.m., the suspect was captured on surveillance video taking the computer and then walking off, Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr. said.

Newark police release image of computer theft suspect

Police have released an image of the suspect taken from the surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is encouraged to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-695-8477.

FILE - (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File) FILE - A plane flies by a control tower at Newark Liberty International Airport on Nov. 7, 2025, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)

⚠️ New radar system designed to track planes and vehicles on the ground in all weather

✈️ The upgrade comes after years of equipment problems, staffing shortages and flight disruptions

➡️ More upgrades are planned through 2027

NEWARK — New Jersey's biggest airport just got a safety upgrade thanks to a new state-of-the-art radar system.

On Tuesday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was joined by Federal Aviation Administrator Bryan Bedford and Executive Director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Kathryn Garcia to tout Newark Liberty International Airport's new Surface Movement Radar.

The system could help prevent a tragedy like the one that occurred earlier this year at LaGuardia Airport.

On March 22, a firetruck and an Air Canada regional jet collided as the plane was landing, killing the pilot and co-pilot. The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the deadly crash.

"Newark sees well over a thousand flights per day, and the new Surface Movement Radar will help controllers keep those flights safe at this major U.S. hub," Bedford said.

So far, the Surface Movement Radar has been installed at five airports nationwide, according to the FAA.

Beach C Sandy Hook at the Gateway National Recreation Area (National Park Service) Beach C Sandy Hook at the Gateway National Recreation Area

🚨A person pulled from the ocean at Sandy Hook on Sunday has died

🚨The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital

🚨The death comes after other recent fatal incidents at the Jersey Shore

MIDDLETOWN — An individual in distress who was pulled from the ocean off Sandy Hook on Sunday has died, another tragedy during a dangerous summer at the Jersey Shore.

First responders were called to an "emergency" at Sandy Hook Beach C at the National Park Service Gateway National Recreation Area on Sunday and made the rescue.

The person was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead, park spokesperson Daphne Yun told NJ.com. She did not disclose the identity of the victim or the circumstances of their emergency.

Beach C is a guarded swimming beach open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It has been a dangerous season in the ocean off the Jersey Shore.

Click on the link above for details of multiple tragedies.

NJ adopts laws for kids online safety (Gov. Mikie Sherrill via Youtube, Photo by Shutter Speed on Unsplash) NJ signs kids online safety laws - Gov Mikie Sherrill via Youtube Photo by Shutter Speed on Unsplash

⚠️ New Jersey's new Kids Code Act requires the highest default privacy settings for minors.

➡️ Three bills signed by Gov. Mikie Sherrill target online safety and children's mental health.

🔴 A new research center will study how digital technology affects children's well-being.

JERSEY CITY — New Jersey has adopted a measure that’s billed as the strongest kids' online safety law in the country.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed a trio of bills into law on Tuesday, joined by legislators, advocates and a gym full of kids at the Boys and Girls Club of Hudson County in Jersey City.

Among the laws is the “New Jersey Kids Code Act,” which prioritizes kids’ mental health and requires the highest default privacy settings for minors.

The measure’s prime sponsor Assemblywoman Andrea Katz said three out of the top four social media platforms use AI to recommend kids’ profiles to strangers.

“Parents should not have to compete with multi-million-dollar algorithms to protect their own children and yet that’s exactly what’s been happening,” Katz said.

If companies do not follow the new protocols in New Jersey, they are vulnerable to lawsuits, according to Sherrill.

The Burlington County Democrat joined Sherrill back in March, to promote the landmark measure at a similar press conference held at Cherokee High School in Marlton.

There, the governor outlined her Kids’ Online Safety Agenda, which entailed all three bills signed on Tuesday.

Click the link above to read more about the new rules put in place by Gov. Sherrill.

Jason Carty and Gina LaPlaca in 2016 (Jason Carty via Facebook) Jason Carty and Gina LaPlaca in 2016 (Jason Carty via Facebook)

🗳️ Former Lumberton Mayor Gina LaPlaca and her husband are accused of using fraudulent signatures to get her name on the Democratic primary ballot.

⚖️ Prosecutors say without the disputed signatures, LaPlaca would not have qualified for the June primary ballot.

🚨 The new charges add to a turbulent stretch for the couple that has included a DUI and child-endangerment case and domestic violence allegations.

Former Lumberton Mayor Gina LaPlaca is facing another round of legal trouble, this time over allegations she and her husband used fraudulent signatures to get her name on the ballot.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw announced criminal charges against LaPlaca, 47, and her husband, Jason Carty, 49, following an investigation into LaPlaca's nominating petition for the June Democratic primary.

Investigators say multiple people whose names and purported signatures appeared on LaPlaca's petition told authorities they never signed it and never authorized anyone to sign for them.

Prosecutors say that without those signatures, LaPlaca would not have had enough valid signatures to qualify for the primary ballot.

LaPlaca signed an affidavit swearing she had "personally circulated the petition" and that each person had signed it in their own handwriting. Investigators, however, determined Carty had also collected signatures.

LaPlaca is charged with making a false statement under oath, knowingly filing a false petition, two counts of tampering with public records or information and falsifying or tampering with records.

Carty faces the same charges except for making a false statement under oath.

Despite making the ballot, LaPlaca ultimately lost her June 2 Democratic primary bid for another term on the Lumberton Township Committee.

LOOK! Historic NJ site featured in "American Horror Stories" season 3 premiere A very popular and historic Jersey Shore location was featured in the premiere episode of the FX hit series Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

10 Gen Z habits that Boomers absolutely hate Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

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You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

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