🚨A person pulled from the ocean at Sandy Hook on Sunday has died

🚨The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital

🚨The death comes after other recent fatal incidents at the Jersey Shore

MIDDLETOWN — An individual in distress who was pulled from the ocean off Sandy Hook on Sunday has died, another tragedy during a dangerous summer at the Jersey Shore.

First responders were called to an "emergency" at Sandy Hook Beach C at the National Park Service Gateway National Recreation Area on Sunday and made the rescue.

The person was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead, park spokesperson Daphne Yun told NJ.com. She did not disclose the identity of the victim or the circumstances of their emergency.

Beach C is a guarded swimming beach open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

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Another deadly stretch in the Jersey Shore waters

It has been a dangerous season in the ocean off the Jersey Shore, including a drowning at Sandy Hook Beach B on July 23, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News. A swimmer also drowned on July 17 off Sea Isle City, the beach patrol told NBC Philadelphia.

On July 19, Mya Bella Golabek, 9, and Sigmund "Siggy" Paul Golabek, 7, were on board a 30-foot Tidewater Custom that crashed into an Intracoastal Waterway channel marker. The boat was steered by their grandfather, Stephen Schneider, 63, of the Bayville section of Berkeley. Their grandmother was also aboard.

In a crash on July 25, a 32-foot Boston Whaler carrying five people struck a channel marker in the bay. Michael T. Bereheiko, 26, of Green Brook, was pronounced dead at a hospital, State Police said.

State Police have not disclosed any additional details about either crash.

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