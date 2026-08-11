Two New Ross Stores Bring Discounted Brands To South Jersey

Many of us are looking for a bargain these days as we try to save any chance we can, and Ross Dress for Less is giving New Jersey shoppers two more opportunities to find great deals.

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The discount department store is expanding in New Jersey with two new locations opening in October. Shoppers will be able to find bargains on clothing, shoes, home decor, and much more, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Photo by Vlad Vasnetsov on Unsplash Photo by Vlad Vasnetsov on Unsplash

I love a good bargain, so I'm all in. Unfortunately, the new stores won't be open for the back-to-school season. However, you'll have more options for finding brand-name merchandise at discounted prices as the holidays approach.

According to reports, Ross Dress for Less will open new stores in Sicklerville on Cross Keys Road and Somers Point at Ocean Heights Plaza on October 10th, and both locations are hiring right now.

The California-based discount retailer, known for selling brand-name clothing and other merchandise at lower prices, has nearly 1,700 locations across the country, according to Wikipedia, including several stores throughout New Jersey, and continues to expand.

Read More: Experts say this one change now can make back to school much less stressful for NJ families

Ross Dress For Less Is Coming To Sicklerville And Somers Point

Here's the address for the new locations...

Sicklerville

Town Square Plaza

465 Berlin-Cross Keys Road

Sicklerville, New Jersey

Somers Point

Ocean Heights Plaza

319 Bethel Road

Somers Point, New Jersey

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