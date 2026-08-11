Two New Ross Stores Bring Discounted Brands To South Jersey
Many of us are looking for a bargain these days as we try to save any chance we can, and Ross Dress for Less is giving New Jersey shoppers two more opportunities to find great deals.
The discount department store is expanding in New Jersey with two new locations opening in October. Shoppers will be able to find bargains on clothing, shoes, home decor, and much more, just in time for the holiday shopping season.
I love a good bargain, so I'm all in. Unfortunately, the new stores won't be open for the back-to-school season. However, you'll have more options for finding brand-name merchandise at discounted prices as the holidays approach.
According to reports, Ross Dress for Less will open new stores in Sicklerville on Cross Keys Road and Somers Point at Ocean Heights Plaza on October 10th, and both locations are hiring right now.
The California-based discount retailer, known for selling brand-name clothing and other merchandise at lower prices, has nearly 1,700 locations across the country, according to Wikipedia, including several stores throughout New Jersey, and continues to expand.
Read More: Experts say this one change now can make back to school much less stressful for NJ families
Ross Dress For Less Is Coming To Sicklerville And Somers Point
Here's the address for the new locations...
Sicklerville
Town Square Plaza
465 Berlin-Cross Keys Road
Sicklerville, New Jersey
Somers Point
Ocean Heights Plaza
319 Bethel Road
Somers Point, New Jersey
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