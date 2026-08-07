Back to school. Those are the three words that can really bring on the stress this time of year, for both kids and parents. When you're a child, you want summer to last forever, and when you're an adult, the countdown to the new school year can feel overwhelming.

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New Jersey back-to-school season is weeks away

Bedtime routines, homework, packing lunches, buying school supplies, and juggling busy schedules filled with back-to-school night and other school events.

According to the experts, there are steps families can take now to make the transition a little easier. And with many schools across New Jersey set to begin classes at the end of the month, the first day of school is just weeks away.

As much as I want summer to last forever in New Jersey, now is the time to start preparing for the new school year. So, what can we do now to be better prepared?

Back-to-school sleep tips for New Jersey kids and parents

Photo by Deleece Cook on Unsplash Photo by Deleece Cook on Unsplash

It's all about resetting bedtime and wake-up routines. After a summer of staying up later than usual, experts say it can take about three weeks for children to readjust to a regular sleep schedule.

That's why now is the time. They recommend starting sooner rather than waiting until the night before school begins.

Read More: Why many New Jersey parents are getting a head start on back-to-school shopping

When I was a kid, I was never too happy about hitting the reset button, but I also remember struggling through those first few weeks of school because I was so tired!

Limiting screen time before bed, including phones, tablets, TVs, and other electronic devices, can also help children prepare for the return to school.

NJ towns paying the most taxes for public schools The 20 towns with the most expensive school tax portion of their average property tax bills. Listed in ascending order. This is 2025 data from the state Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5