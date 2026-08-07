You're driving along in New Jersey, and you suddenly realize you have a flat tire. Maybe you hit a huge pothole, clipped a curb, or ran over something sharp in the road. So you quickly pull over to assess the situation.

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What Would You Do If You Got A Flat Tire On A Busy Road?

Are you reaching for your phone to call roadside assistance? Or do you feel comfortable getting out and changing the tire yourself?

We recently talked on the air about the incident on Route 9 in Lakewood, where several vehicles suffered flat tires after hitting a new unmarked concrete barrier. It got us talking about the last time you had a flat tire and how many people actually know how to change one.

A few years back when it happened to me, I pulled over and called AAA. While a majority of motorists would likely rely on roadside assistance if they found themselves stranded, several of our callers said they know how to change a tire themselves.

Photo by Ernest Malimon on Unsplash Photo by Ernest Malimon on Unsplash

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How Many Drivers Actually Know How To Change A Flat Tire

It turns out that nearly 48 percent of drivers say they know how to change a tire in an emergency without assistance, according to a recent FinanceBuzz survey.

And while that percentage may seem pretty high, only 36 percent say they know how to change the oil, and 80 percent say they can refill air in their tires.

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