Asbury Park is one of the hottest spots at the Jersey Shore, and it is home to some of the best restaurants in the state.

Asbury Park's Best Restaurants

I have always loved the city of Asbury Park, and in the past decade or so, the town has reached a high point in its history. The boardwalk is gorgeous, the beach is amazing, and the restaurants are better than ever.

There are so many choices, and each one of them is great. But which restaurants top the list in Asbury Park?

photo by EJ photo by EJ

I have opinions of my own, and so do you, and I wanted to share them both. We asked New Jersey residents to name their favorite Asbury Park restaurant, and we compiled a solid top three for you to use as a bucket list this summer.

New Jersey Residents Name Asbury Park's Best Restaurant

There are no better experts than the fine New Jersey folks who have dined at these great restaurants, and their opinions are valuable to all of us.

Read More: NJ Residents Name The Best Waterfront Seafood Restaurant

We went on social media to ask our neighbors in the Garden State which Asbury Park restaurant is their go-to, and we got a lot of great suggestions.

Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash

We put together a list of the top 3 restaurants according to the votes, and we think the list is one you're going to want to keep handy.

The Top Three Restaurants In Asbury Park According To You

These are the restaurants in Asbury Park that you gave the most votes to:

#3 Moonstruck

#2 Taka

#1 Jimmy's

These are just some of the great restaurants in Asbury Park. Try them all. You'll love them.

Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Monmouth County last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman