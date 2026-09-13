NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Sept. 13
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the South
7 - 14 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 79°
(Normal 70° - 76°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:35am - 7:12pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 9:58a
|Low
Sun 4:17p
|High
Sun 10:13p
|Low
Mon 4:30a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:32a
|Low
Sun 3:41p
|High
Sun 9:47p
|Low
Mon 3:54a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:46a
|Low
Sun 3:53p
|High
Sun 10:01p
|Low
Mon 4:06a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:28a
|Low
Sun 3:45p
|High
Sun 9:43p
|Low
Mon 3:58a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:58a
|High
Sun 1:38p
|Low
Sun 8:22p
|High
Mon 1:53a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 9:52a
|Low
Sun 4:16p
|High
Sun 10:09p
|Low
Mon 4:28a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 7:32a
|High
Sun 12:45p
|Low
Sun 7:56p
|High
Mon 1:00a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 10:46a
|Low
Sun 4:49p
|High
Sun 11:01p
|Low
Mon 5:00a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:37a
|Low
Sun 3:47p
|High
Sun 9:52p
|Low
Mon 3:59a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 10:05a
|Low
Sun 4:10p
|High
Sun 10:21p
|Low
Mon 4:20a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 9:43a
|Low
Sun 3:53p
|High
Sun 10:02p
|Low
Mon 4:02a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 10:46a
|Low
Sun 4:50p
|High
Sun 11:05p
|Low
Mon 5:02a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. Showers with a chance of tstms this morning, then a slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming W 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
MON: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 3 seconds and S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
MON NIGHT: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
TUE: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 7 seconds.
WED: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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