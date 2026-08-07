Smile! N.J. taxpayers get stuck with Murphy’s $135K portrait bill

🎨 Former Gov. Phil Murphy’s official portrait will cost taxpayers $135,000 — the most expensive gubernatorial portrait in New Jersey history.

💰 The portrait will cost more than the combined price of the official portraits of the three governors who preceded Murphy.

🖼️ New Jersey has commissioned official portraits of departing governors for decades, with the State Museum overseeing the collection since 1978.

He’s been out of office for eight months, but former Gov. Phil Murphy is still adding to the taxpayers’ tab.

Murphy’s official gubernatorial portrait will cost $135,000, making it the most expensive governor’s portrait in New Jersey history.

And yes, taxpayers are picking up the bill.

The expenditure was discovered by Politico New Jersey, which used a public records request to obtain a copy of the contract with the "world-renowned" artist who has painted U.S. presidents and celebrities.

The price tag is particularly eye-catching: Murphy’s portrait will cost more than the combined total of the official portraits commissioned for the three governors who served immediately before him, the report said.

Official portraits of former governors hang in the State House in Trenton. (YouTube screengrad via State of the ArtsNJ/New Jersey State Museum Official portraits of former governors hang in the State House in Trenton. (YouTube screengrad via State of the ArtsNJ/New Jersey State Museum

Official portraits of former governors are a longstanding New Jersey tradition. Robert Meyner, who left office in 1962, was the first governor to have an official portrait commissioned by the state. The practice continued for subsequent modern governors, with the exception of Richard Hughes, whose portrait was donated.

Since 1978, the New Jersey State Museum has overseen the gubernatorial portrait collection.

Taxpayers will pay $135,000 for Murphy portrait

Murphy served two terms as governor, from January 2018 until leaving office in January 2026.

During those eight years, affordability became one of the dominant political issues in New Jersey. Murphy frequently promoted programs he said were aimed at reducing costs for residents, including property tax relief initiatives. But he also oversaw massive increases in state spending.

Now comes one final expense connected to the Murphy era: $135,000 to put his likeness on canvas.

The cost does not come directly from Murphy, a former Goldman Sachs executive who accumulated considerable personal wealth before entering politics. It comes from public funds.

Official portraits are a State House tradition

The portrait eventually will become part of New Jersey’s official collection of gubernatorial portraits.

Official portrait of William Livingston, first governor of New Jersey. (YouTube screengrad via State of the ArtsNJ/New Jersey State Museum) Official portrait of William Livingston, first governor of New Jersey. (YouTube screengrad via State of the ArtsNJ/New Jersey State Museum)

State officials have defended the broader tradition of painted portraits as a way to preserve New Jersey history and provide future generations with a visual record of the people who held the state’s highest offices.

At $135,000, Murphy’s portrait will make a little history of its own.

And New Jersey taxpayers will pay for it.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to note that Politico first reported on this story.

These 31 convicted killers were pardoned by Gov. Murphy In a one year span, Gov. Phil Murphy granted clemency to over 283 individuals convicted of various crimes. Of those, at least 31 have been pardoned and released early from state prison after they were convicted of murder and aggravated manslaughter. After release, each person is subject to five years of parole supervision. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for August (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of August. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

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