I almost didn’t believe this when I saw it.

There’s a new ranking of the rudest cities in America, and nothing on the list is really that surprising. However, I’m just going to cut to the chase here. For once… New Jersey didn’t take the hit.

I know. Take a breath.

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Because usually we’re the punchline. We’re loud, we’re blunt, we honk, we don’t sugarcoat anything. People love to call us rude. Except this time, we didn’t even come close. According to this survey by solitairestreak the top spots went to Miami, Las Vegas, and Philadelphia, with people complaining about everything from bad driving to speakerphone conversations in public to just general lack of awareness.

And honestly, none of that is shocking. What IS surprising is that New Jersey didn’t land anywhere near the top.

Which kind of proves something I’ve been saying forever. We’re not rude. We’re just direct. There’s a big difference. And the thing is, sometimes people from other states can’t understand it or can’t handle it. Grow up and deal.

And the behaviors people actually complained about in this study really aren’t so Jersey. For example, in this study, people complained about folks who ignore everyone around them; they have no awareness at all. And people who have no basic courtesy, but that’s not how we roll here in NJ.

We might tell you exactly what we think. We might not wrap it up nicely. But we’re also the first ones to help you, talk to you, or call something out when it needs to be called out. Not only that, the biggest complaints in the study were about driving and WE know how to drive!

Instead, people across the country are saying something else.

They’re saying things feel ruder lately. One in three people think behavior has gotten worse just in the past year. People are glued to their phones, cutting each other off, not paying attention, not even trying.

That’s really not Jersey attitude.That’s just bad behavior. So for once, we get to sit back and say it. Maybe we’re not the problem. Maybe we’ve just been telling it like it is this whole time.

LOOK: Most common domestic destinations from Atlantic City International Airport Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Atlantic City International using data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Travel back in time to a colorized Atlantic City circa 1919 Atlantic City was once considered 'America's Playground,' one of the most popular destinations along the eastern seaboard. This video shows what the boardwalk looked like during its peak. These are some standout screengrabs. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

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