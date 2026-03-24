I know you’re probably thinking another bar? All New Jersey needs is another bar. But you gotta hear about this concept. A bar without liquor? Keep reading. This is kind of interesting.

This is a place called Point 5 Jersey. It’s a bottle shop, but with one very big difference. It has absolutely no alcohol. Yes, you read that correctly.

And if you’re already thinking, why would I even bother, it’s a pretty cool idea. This is not a place that just has random beverages like your local convenience store. These are beers, wines, and spirits that are all non-alcoholic and all.

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Designed and meant to actually taste like the real thing. You’re still gonna get to go out and have a party, you’re still gonna get to have a beverage in your hand, and you’re still going to be part of the fun, only without the alcohol.

This might seem like something you’re not interested in, but think of how many different groups of people can really benefit from this.

It’s right in the middle of Morristown, where all the action is on Washington Street, where everyone who’s anyone hangs out. And it’s already busy, especially at night, so it’s kind of like you’ve already started the party.

And selling nonalcoholic beverages is not the only thing that Point 5 is interested in. They’ve got events, tastings, and fun times planned, too.

The idea is for it to be more of a hangout than just a store. This isn’t the first non-alcoholic bottle shop in New Jersey, and it seems like it’s not gonna be the last.

People still want the social part. They just don’t always want the alcohol part. With everything I read about Morristown, it’s a place where the people are open to new ideas, and this is one they could really turn into a success. Maybe even been an inspiration for other towns in New Jersey.

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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

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