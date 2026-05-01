I pulled into a gas station recently, handed my card to the attendant and said fill it with regular. He pumped the gas, tapped on the roof of my car and said "you're all set, boss."

I was ready to pull away when something stopped me. A small nagging thought. I reached for my wallet. No card. I looked at the pump slot. There it was — still in the reader where he had inserted it.

I got out, grabbed it and drove away thinking nothing of it. Honest mistake. Happens to everyone.

But then I kept thinking. What if I had not noticed right away? What if I had driven five miles, ten miles, fifty miles down the road before reaching for my wallet? What if I had gone to dinner, gone to the grocery store, gone anywhere before I realized my card was sitting in a gas pump slot in a station I had already left?

And then the bigger question: was it an honest mistake at all?

Your card in the pump — and in New Jersey, you don't put it there yourself | Photo by EJ Your card in the pump — and in New Jersey, you don't put it there yourself | Photo by EJ loading...

A caller's $700 lesson

We opened the phones on The Judi and EJ Show today and the stories came in fast. One caller stopped me cold.

She had the same experience — attendant kept her card after the transaction. But she did not notice until later. By the time she checked her account, $700 had been charged on her card. She went back to the station the same day. Turns out the station had made a bad hire. The attendant had already been fired by the time she got there.

Seven hundred dollars. Gone. Because a card sat in a pump slot a little too long.

My situation may well have been an honest mistake. I genuinely believe most attendants are doing their jobs honestly and well. But one bad hire at one station can cost you hundreds of dollars in the time it takes you to drive to your next stop. That is the reality of handing your card to a stranger at a gas pump and driving away.

The receipt trick — and why it works

Two callers today offered the same practical advice and it is worth sharing widely.

Always ask for a receipt.

When you request a receipt the attendant is forced to properly end the transaction — which means returning your card along with the printed slip. It closes the loop. No ambiguity about whether the card came back to you. No possibility of an absent-minded drive-away with your payment method sitting in the pump.

Some stations apparently have their own protocol where the card is held until the end of the transaction specifically to prevent the other absent-minded scenario — driving away with the fuel hose still attached to your car. That makes some sense. But the receipt request eliminates any gray area on both ends. Ask for it every time.

The self-serve argument — finally

I have been saying this for years. New Jersey is one of only two states in the country that still bans self-serve gas. Oregon — the other holdout — recently began allowing it. New Jersey stands alone.

The arguments for keeping the ban have always been weak. It supposedly protects jobs. It keeps you warm in winter. It is a New Jersey tradition. I understand the nostalgia and I respect the employment argument more than most. But my card sitting in a pump slot while an attendant walks away from it is not a feature of full-service fueling. It is a vulnerability that does not exist when you pump your own gas.

When you pump your own gas you never hand your card to anyone. You insert it yourself, you monitor the transaction yourself and you take it back yourself. The card never leaves your hand. The $700 story our caller shared today does not happen at a self-serve pump.

New Jersey has been debating this for decades. The Legislature keeps flirting with allowing self-serve and keeps backing away. Meanwhile every other state in America figured this out a long time ago.

I am not holding my breath. But I am asking for the receipt from now on.

Pumping your own gas with Dennis Malloy Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy





