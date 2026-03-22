I will start with a confession that is equal parts humbling and instructive.

Not long ago I received what looked like a completely legitimate email asking me to click a link and verify some account information. It looked real. The branding looked right. The urgency felt credible. I was about to click it.

It was a fake. Deliberately fake — a phishing simulation run by our own IT security team to test exactly how many of us would fall for it. I did not click in time to officially fail, but I came close enough that I had to go back and take the security awareness training again. And honestly? Best thing that could have happened. It sharpened me in a way that no amount of passive awareness ever could.

I share that because if it can happen to someone who considers himself reasonably alert and tech savvy, it can happen to anyone. And in New Jersey it is happening to a lot of people.

New Jersey loses $3.1 billion to scams every year

According to a new report from the Consumer Federation of America, New Jersey consumers lose an estimated $3.1 billion annually to fraud and scams. New Jersey is one of only ten states that account for half of all reported fraud nationwide. And here is the part that should stop you cold — only about 14% of scam incidents ever get reported to authorities. Which means the real number is almost certainly much higher than $3.1 billion.

The most common entry points are digital. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are now the leading platforms for social media scams, with Meta linked to the overwhelming majority of cases. Fake websites, phishing emails, urgent text messages and phone calls from people pretending to be government agencies round out the most frequent methods.

Who scammers actually target — and why

There is a common assumption that scam victims are older adults who are unfamiliar with technology. The reality is more nuanced and more unsettling. Seniors are frequently targeted because of factors like trust, politeness, social isolation and financial stability. Scammers who use urgency and authority — fake IRS calls, Medicare threats, grandparent scams — know exactly which psychological buttons to push.

But younger people are targeted just as often through different channels. Fake job offers. Cryptocurrency schemes. Phishing emails that mimic real brands perfectly. The overconfidence that comes with constant online exposure actually creates its own vulnerability. Scammers do not pick victims by age. They tailor their tactics to circumstances, environment and the specific pressure points of each group.

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The scams that almost get you

Beyond the phishing test at work I have had my own moments of near-panic. I check my bank accounts regularly for any unusual activity and sometimes an unfamiliar abbreviation in a transaction will stop me cold before I realize it is completely legitimate. There have been urgent text messages claiming the MVC will suspend my license if I do not pay immediately — those I can see through instantly. But fake websites are a different level of threat. Once while entering personal information for an insurance form I had a sudden wave of doubt. What if this is not the real website? Thankfully it was. But I now triple check every URL before entering any personal information and I treat that habit as non-negotiable.

What you can do right now

The basics are worth repeating because they work. Verify every URL before entering personal information. No legitimate government agency will ever demand immediate payment by text. If an email creates a sense of urgency that makes you want to act fast, slow down — that urgency is the mechanism. Check your bank and credit accounts regularly. And if your employer runs phishing simulations the way mine does, take them seriously. Failing one on purpose is a lot cheaper than failing one that is real.

Three point one billion dollars a year. In a state already squeezed from every direction, that number is one more hit New Jersey families cannot afford.