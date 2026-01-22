I got one of those texts yesterday—the kind that makes your stomach drop for half a second before your brain kicks in. It read like an official “Final Notice” warning me about an unpaid traffic violation, threatened license and registration suspension, collections, legal action, the whole nine yards. It even cited New Jersey law and gave a very official-sounding deadline. Pay by January 21, 2026… or else.

The NJMVC text scam that looks terrifyingly real

Now, I knew immediately something was off. First, I don’t have any unpaid tickets. Second, the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission does not send random text messages demanding payment. But scams work because they prey on fear and urgency, and I can absolutely see how someone could panic and click without thinking—especially if they do have an unpaid ticket somewhere in their past.

So I mentioned it to my show partners, Judi Franco and Kyle Forcini, and we talked about it on the Judi and EJ Show. And wouldn’t you know it—during the hour, Kyle got the exact same text. Same wording, same threats, same fake “official” tone. That’s when we realized this thing was making the rounds in real time.

Fake MVC scam text | Photo by EJ Fake MVC scam text | Photo by EJ loading...

Why New Jersey drivers are being targeted right now

After the show, I checked Facebook and saw that a couple of friends had posted screenshots of the same message. A pattern started to emerge: the texts were coming from a number with a 609 area code, and most of the people receiving them also had 609 numbers. Some are coming from a lookalike 909 area code. That’s another trick scammers use—spoofing local area codes so the message feels more legitimate and familiar.

The message claims to be from the NJMVC, but the link tells the real story. It sends you to a fake website that looks official enough to fool you, but the web address is not a legitimate New Jersey government domain. Real NJ sites end in “.nj.gov.” Anything else should immediately raise a red flag.

How the fake traffic ticket scam hooks otherwise smart people

Here’s the dangerous part: even though I knew I didn’t owe anything, plenty of people do have unpaid tickets or forgotten violations. That’s exactly who this scam is designed to catch. If you’re already worried about fines or penalties, you’re much more likely to click first and think later.

That’s why we talked about it on the show, and that’s why I’m writing this now. I genuinely hope the heads-up we gave on the air—and this article—stop at least a few people from getting scammed. If you get this text, delete it. Don’t click the link. Don’t enter any information.

And if you’re ever unsure, go directly to an official New Jersey website or your local municipal court—never through a link sent to your phone. A little skepticism can save you a whole lot of trouble.