Scam warning: NJ issues emergency alert over texts targeting drivers and courts
💲The scam texts include a link to make immediate
💲The message threatens a loss of license and driving privileges
💲NJ courts and MVC never send these types of texts
Two New Jersey government agencies are warning about false texts being sent demanding immediate action.
If you get a text from the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission for anything other than an appointment reminder, it's a scam.
New Jersey's Judiciary also said that texts have been sent impersonating the courts seeking to collect "enforcement penalties" for traffic fines.
Scam texts related to the NJMVC
The New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell has received several reports about a new phishing scam in which a text message is received from the MVC claiming the recipient owes payment on traffic fines.
The text threatens suspension of driving privileges, increased toll charges, and damage to credit scores if payment isn't made.
"The NJMVC never initiates unsolicited emails or texts requesting motor vehicle services, driver’s license updates, or vehicle registration status. All NJMVC text message communications are limited to appointment reminders only," the agency wrote on its X account.
Scam texts related to NJ courts
The scam text involving the state's courts includes an official-looking link that includes "NJ" and "gov." The message asks for personal and financial information. The message includes a specific deadline for payment and a fake “state administrative code" used in the same scam message sent to people in other states.
"The New Jersey Judiciary never initiates unsolicited texts or emails threatening enforcement actions," the court said on its website. "If you have a traffic ticket you can access NJMCdirect via njcourts.gov."
Recommendations to avoid MVC text scam (NJCCIC)
- Avoid clicking links, responding to, or otherwise acting on unsolicited text messages
- Visit official websites directly to determine if there is an issue with an account or outstanding bill
- Avoid submitting sensitive information, including financial or account details, to unverified websites.
- Report SMiShing to the FTC, FBI's IC3, and NJCCIC, and forward the message to 7726 (SPAM).
