💰 A New Jersey lawmaker proposes slashing government spending by eliminating legislator salaries and ending popular property tax rebate programs like ANCHOR and StayNJ.

🏛️ The plan comes as New Jersey faces a projected $3–4 billion budget deficit.

🚗 Assemblyman Brian Bergen also proposes eliminating tolls on the Turnpike, Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway using savings from the cuts.

As debate begins over Gov. Mikie Sherrill's first budget proposal, a Republican lawmaker is proposing some radical ideas that would dramatically reshape how the state spends—and collects—money.

Assemblyman Brian Bergen (R-Morris) has introduced legislation targeting two politically sensitive areas: lawmakers’ own paychecks and the enormously popular property tax rebate programs that hundreds of thousands of residents rely on.

Bergen’s ideas would save billions on paper—but they also target programs and perks that lawmakers recently expanded, making the chances of passage miniscule. Bergen admits as much, but hopes he can prompt a bigger conversation about changing the way business is done in Trenton.

Eliminate legislative salaries to cut spending

One of Bergen’s most provocative proposals would set legislative salaries at zero.

His bill would repeal the pay raise approved during the 2024 lame-duck session, when members of the Senate and Assembly voted to boost their annual salaries from $49,000 to $82,000—a 67% increase that took effect this year.

Under Bergen’s legislation, salaries for the state’s 120 part-time legislators would be eliminated beginning in 2028.

“I am proposing performance-based compensation reform that finally reflects the results this Democrat-led Legislature has delivered – zero,” Bergen said in a statement announcing the bill.

���Despite warnings about a fiscal cliff and spending far outpacing revenues, Trenton Democrats voted to give themselves a 67% pay raise to $82,000. My bill repeals that selfish decision and makes clear that public service, not profit, should motivate elected officials.”

State legislators voted themselves a 67% pay raise. (AP)

According to Bergen, eliminating legislative pay would save roughly $9.8 million annually. That is only a fraction of the state's projected budget deficit, but Bergen insists it would sent a powerful message to New Jersey residents.

Eliminate ANCHOR and StayNJ property tax rebate programs

Bergen’s second proposal strikes at something far more politically sensitive: New Jersey’s property tax rebate programs.

The legislation would eliminate programs such as the ANCHOR property tax relief program and StayNJ, which return billions of dollars to homeowners and renters each year.

The rebates have long enjoyed bipartisan support in Trenton and are widely viewed as one of the few ways state leaders can offset New Jersey’s highest in the nation property taxes.

ANCHOR program (Canva)

But Bergen argues the programs simply redistribute money taxpayers already paid.

“Instead of creating government programs to redistribute taxpayer money like ANCHOR and StayNJ, we should reduce the tax burden in the first place,” Bergen said.

“These programs take billions from taxpayers, send a small portion back to select recipients, and allow politicians to take credit for the relief.”

Bergen argues the spending on so-called 'tax relief' is helping drive what the Sherrill administration projects will be a $7.5 billion increase in spending over the next two years.

“My two bills, combined with eliminating pork spending in the budget, would save at least $5 billion,” Bergen said. “That closes the deficit and still leaves about $2 billion for real tax relief.”

Eliminate tolls on NJ Turnpike, Garden State Parkway and Atlantic City Expressway

Bergen says that leftover savings could be used to provide what he calls “permanent tax relief” for drivers.

A third bill he introduced would prohibit tolls on highways operated by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority and the South Jersey Transportation Authority—including the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway, and Atlantic City Expressway.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bergen argues tolling is an inefficient and costly way for the state to collect revenue.

“New Jersey spends enormous amounts of money just to collect tolls,” Bergen said. “Instead of funding roads, a large portion of what drivers pay goes toward operating toll systems, enforcement, and administration.”

He also criticized the toll-by-plate system, which often charges drivers without E-ZPass significantly higher rates.

“Drivers without E-ZPass routinely pay nearly double the toll,” Bergen said. “Working families, seniors, and occasional drivers shouldn’t be penalized because they don’t want to sign up for a government toll account.”

“With E-ZPass, the state pulls money out of your account and holds it for months or years before you even use it,” he added. “The government gets to hold onto your money interest-free while you wait to spend it.”

The bottom line

None of these proposals are likely to even get a committee hearing and are likely dead on arrival with Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin.

For Bergen, that's OK.

Bergen said his proposals are meant to force a broader conversation about affordability in one of the nation’s most expensive states.

“Trenton politicians love rebate programs because they tax you first, keep most of the money, and then send a small portion back with their name on the check,” Bergen said. “That’s not tax relief, it’s political marketing.”

“Families deserve lasting tax relief through responsible fiscal policies, not bloated programs designed for campaign talking points. If the governor is serious about affordability, she should consider these proposals.”

