💰 New Jersey lawmakers just gave themselves a huge pay raise

🏢 The increase far outpaces what many private-sector workers in NJ are seeing

😠 Critics say the timing clashes with an ongoing affordability crisis

New Jersey state legislators just got a huge pay raise — and while supporters call it long overdue, the move is landing with a thud among residents struggling to keep up with rising costs.

The raises went into effect on Tuesday when the new legislature was sworn in and began work during a new session. It is the first increase in more than a decade and applies to rank-and-file legislators and legislative leaders, pushing salaries well above what many New Jersey workers make in a year.

How much are NJ legislators paid?

All Senate and Assembly members will now make $82,000 per year, up from $49,000. That equates to a 67% increase.

The Senate President and Assembly Speaker will be paid an additional $27,000 per year for their leadership roles.

In addition, each member is given a $150,000 stipend to pay for staff.

A pay raise Trenton didn’t have to negotiate for

Unlike private-sector employees, legislators didn’t need to bargain, meet performance benchmarks, or wait for company profits to rebound. They voted — and the raise passed.

Lawmakers argue the increase reflects inflation and the growing demands of the job, saying low pay discourages middle-class residents from serving. That may be true. But the optics are hard to ignore in a state where residents already face some of the highest taxes and living costs in the country.

How this compares to private-sector raises in New Jersey

In contrast, many New Jersey companies are offering far more modest increases. Across industries, annual raises often land in the low single digits, if employees get one at all. Some workers are still coping with hiring freezes, reduced bonuses, or layoffs as businesses adjust to higher energy costs, insurance premiums, and interest rates.

For many families, wages simply haven’t kept pace with inflation — especially when housing, groceries, and utilities are factored in.

Timing matters in an affordability crisis

The legislative pay hike comes as state leaders continue to warn about affordability, out-migration, and pressure on the middle class. That disconnect is fueling criticism that Trenton isn’t feeling the same economic pain as the people it represents.

Supporters insist the raise is justified. Critics say it sends the wrong message at the worst possible time.

In a state where residents are constantly told to tighten their belts, lawmakers just loosened theirs.

