Vito is a local police officer and his wife Kim is the leader of the local PTA. They have two wonderful daughters and now they find themselves in an awful position heading into the holidays.

Thankfully, the family is safe and no one was injured in the fire.

Somerville police officer’s family loses home in devastating fire

They are now facing the reality of starting completely from scratch, so the team at New Jersey 101.5 is stepping up to help. We're hosting a big night of comedy at the Dunellen Theater on Friday night.

The doors open at 7 p.m. and you'll have time to order pizza from one of the best pizza places in Central Jersey, which happens to be right next door at Zupkos Tavern. Show is at 8 p.m.

NJ comedy fundraiser at Dunellen Theater to help local family

Come early, relax and eat a pie, then enjoy a great show with my friends Jill Myra, Steve Trevelise and nationally known comic Jay Black.

Here's an excerpt from the GoFundMe page set up for the family:

This family has always been the first to show up for others. Vito, a dedicated local police officer, also serves as the D.A.R.E. officer for Somerville and ICS schools, where he works closely with students and staff to support, educate, and protect the next generation. Kim, the president of the local school PTO, is constantly organizing, supporting, and volunteering to ensure our children and teachers have the resources they need. Together, they are known for going above and beyond—never hesitating to lend a hand, offer support, or step up when someone else is in need. Their daughters, ages 8 and 10, have lost their home, their belongings, and the sense of comfort and stability every child deserves.

Contribute, if you can't make the special comedy event we're having Friday night for the family by visiting the GoFundMe for the Spadea family here.

If you can make it, we'd love to have you.

Click here for tickets.

