Got a sweet tooth? New MilkShake Factory spots are opening in NJ
Looking for a sweet treat? Then you’ll be happy to learn that new MilkShake Factory locations are coming to the Garden State.
Known nationwide, the Pittsburgh-born dessert haven will have three locations opening up in New Jersey soon, hopefully with more on the way.
For anyone unfamiliar with the MilkShake Factory, they’re known for their gourmet milkshakes, chocolates, fruit cups, and sundaes.
Basically, it’s a sweet-lover's dream.
Gourmet milkshakes and desserts coming to New Jersey
According to MilkShake Factory’s site
Our family has been making premium chocolates since 1914. From signature salted caramels, decadent terrapins and a wide variety of chocolate barks, you will find an assortment of freshly-made chocolates to enjoy, share, or give as gifts.
Over a century later, MilkShake Factory is still going strong, building upon the menu, adding many locations across the U.S., and delighting customers with their offerings.
The fourth generation took over the business and established a menu that blended high quality ingredients and imagination, which boasted a variety of inventive shake flavors. And of course, still included chocolates.
New Jersey MilkShake Factory locations
Over the next year, MilkShake Factory owners are planning on opening three New Jersey spots.
By the end of fall 2025, they are planning on having a restaurant at 177 Newark Ave. in Downtown Jersey City.
A second location will open at 187 Columbia Turnpike in Florham Park, and a third will follow that at 189 W. Main St., Somerville, NJ. No official opening dates have been announced.
Willy Wonka, himself, would tip his cap at this. Get ready to indulge in some delicious desserts, New Jersey!
