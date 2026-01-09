🕯️ Candlelight vigils are being held across New Jersey after the killing of Minnesota mother Renee Nicole Good.

⚖️ Advocacy groups say Good was fatally shot by a masked ICE agent, as seen on video.

🗣️ Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill condemned the incident as a threat to the Constitution.

After a masked ICE agent killed a mother of three in Minnesota, people in New Jersey are showing support for the victim at candlelit vigils.

On Thursday in Newark, the Christian non-violent group Pax Christi New Jersey boosted its usual gatherings in support of detainees at Delaney Hall immigrant detention center.

A “Lament & Love Prayer Vigil In Memory of Renee Nicole Good,” was led by a Catholic sister with the St. Joseph of Peace religious order in Englewood Cliffs.

Faith groups and activists gather statewide in solidarity

On Friday, Somerset County Indivisible was planning a vigil in memory of Good at 6 p.m. at the courthouse fountain in Somerville.

“While the Trump administration has tried to portray her as a domestic terrorist, neighborhood residents are posting their videos online to show that her death was totally unnecessary and akin to a murder by ICE,” Somerset County Indivisible said in a written statement.

On Saturday, the Westmont Church would hold a night of peace in Haddon at 7 p.m.

“This is an open, prayerful vigil for Renee Nicole Good, whose life was taken in a moment of violence. This will be a quiet gathering for prayer, candlelight, silence, and reflection. All are welcome,” Westmont Church said in a Facebook post.

Video from ICE agent released

WARNING: Contains sensitive language and images

Renee Good vigils in NJ A Minneapolis memorial is set up where Renee Good was shot and killed by federal agents in Minnesota. NJ has several vigils planned. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) loading...

Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill condemns fatal ICE encounter

As a teen and young adult, Good took part in Christian youth programs on visits to Europe, according to a BBC report that quoted a former bunkmate from Ireland.

A GoFundMe campaign for Good's surviving children and spouse raised more than $1.5 million in a few days' time, and had been paused on Friday as the organizers set up a trust for the family.

Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill weighed in, calling the shooting a tragedy.

“The fatal shooting in Minnesota is a tragedy — one that now leaves three young kids without a mother,” Sherrill said in a social media statement on Thursday. “I know as a former prosecutor and military veteran that sending armed, masked agents into communities to drive a political agenda does not make us safer, but it instead creates a culture of fear, distrust, and resentment. New Jersey stands against this assault on our Constitution and our values.”

