Events in NJ honor Renee Good, the mom killed by ICE agent in Minn.
🕯️ Candlelight vigils are being held across New Jersey after the killing of Minnesota mother Renee Nicole Good.
⚖️ Advocacy groups say Good was fatally shot by a masked ICE agent, as seen on video.
🗣️ Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill condemned the incident as a threat to the Constitution.
After a masked ICE agent killed a mother of three in Minnesota, people in New Jersey are showing support for the victim at candlelit vigils.
On Thursday in Newark, the Christian non-violent group Pax Christi New Jersey boosted its usual gatherings in support of detainees at Delaney Hall immigrant detention center.
A “Lament & Love Prayer Vigil In Memory of Renee Nicole Good,” was led by a Catholic sister with the St. Joseph of Peace religious order in Englewood Cliffs.
Faith groups and activists gather statewide in solidarity
On Friday, Somerset County Indivisible was planning a vigil in memory of Good at 6 p.m. at the courthouse fountain in Somerville.
“While the Trump administration has tried to portray her as a domestic terrorist, neighborhood residents are posting their videos online to show that her death was totally unnecessary and akin to a murder by ICE,” Somerset County Indivisible said in a written statement.
On Saturday, the Westmont Church would hold a night of peace in Haddon at 7 p.m.
“This is an open, prayerful vigil for Renee Nicole Good, whose life was taken in a moment of violence. This will be a quiet gathering for prayer, candlelight, silence, and reflection. All are welcome,” Westmont Church said in a Facebook post.
Video from ICE agent released
WARNING: Contains sensitive language and images
Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill condemns fatal ICE encounter
As a teen and young adult, Good took part in Christian youth programs on visits to Europe, according to a BBC report that quoted a former bunkmate from Ireland.
A GoFundMe campaign for Good's surviving children and spouse raised more than $1.5 million in a few days' time, and had been paused on Friday as the organizers set up a trust for the family.
Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill weighed in, calling the shooting a tragedy.
“The fatal shooting in Minnesota is a tragedy — one that now leaves three young kids without a mother,” Sherrill said in a social media statement on Thursday. “I know as a former prosecutor and military veteran that sending armed, masked agents into communities to drive a political agenda does not make us safer, but it instead creates a culture of fear, distrust, and resentment. New Jersey stands against this assault on our Constitution and our values.”
NJ voter turnout by county in the 2025 gubernatorial election
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
How your town in NJ voted for governor in 2025
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5