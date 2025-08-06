🚨Eric Wilson drove a pickup truck into a house on Hillcrest Drive in Branchburg

🚨Police found Wilson's license was suspended for a 4th time

🚨Officers said Wilson smelled of alcohol and his eyes were glassy

BRANCHBURG — The driver of a pickup truck whose license was suspended for the fourth time for DWI went through the wall of a home on Monday morning. He now faces new drunk driving charges.

The pickup driven by Eric Wilson, 50, of Somerville, crashed into the first-floor brick wall of the home on Hillcrest Drive in Branchburg around 9:30 a.m, according to the complaint in the case. One person inside the house was escorted out but was not injured.

Wilson got himself out the truck and refused medical treatment despite having a gash on his head, according to Branchburg police Chief Richard Buck.

Officers said that Wilson's eyes were bloodshot and watery. He smelled of alcohol, they said.

Missing interlock system

Buck said Wilson declined to perform a field sobriety test. A warrant was obtained so blood and urine samples could be taken at police headquarters.

Police said that Wilson was not using the interlock system that the court had ordered him to instal.

Wilson was charged with fourth-degree operating a motor vehicle during a period of license suspension, driving while intoxicated, unlicensed driver, failure to install an interlock device, driving while suspended, failure to maintain lane, refusal to submit to a chemical test, reckless driving, and unsafe tires. He is being held at the Somerset County Jail.

