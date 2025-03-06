NJ man on burglary spree loose after 3 arrests, officials say
SOMERVILLE — A North Jersey man has been charged in connection with nine burglaries at businesses throughout Somerset County late last year, according to authorities.
Emmanuel Tolentino, 26, faces seven counts of third-degree burglary, four counts of third-degree theft, one count each of third- and fourth-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of having burglary tools.
The man from Scotch Plains has been arrested and released three times since in the past three months, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said.
Investigators are now trying to find Tolentino and arrest him for a fourth time.
Burglary spree in Somerset County
The string of burglaries in Somerset County began on Nov. 26, 2024, county Prosecutor John McDonald said.
A business on Route 206 in Somerville was broken into around 9:20 p.m. that Tuesday night.
Surveillance video showed a man breaking into the business using a crowbar, stealing money from cash registers, and then running, McDonald said.
Similar burglaries were carried out throughout the county over the next five days.
Authorities said Tolentino also hit one business on Route 22 East in Green Brook, two businesses on Route 22 West in North Plainfield, three shops at a strip mall on Washington Valley Road in Bridgewater, and another on Washington Valley Road in Warren Township.
The first business in Somerville was also burglarized again.
A 17-year-old male teen from Roselle was also charged in connection with some of the burglaries, prosecutors said.
He was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, three counts of third-degree criminal mischief, and one third-degree count of theft.
Tolentino was arrested three times by separate police departments between Dec. 4, 2024 and Jan. 29, 2025, prosecutors said. He was released in each case.
Investigators are now trying to locate Tolentino. They're asking anyone with information about where to find him to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office.
