A young man from New Jersey has been racking up the wins on Jeopardy.

Scott Riccardi was first dubbed a super champion as of July 17, when he reached a 10-game streak according to the game show, via X.

By Tuesday, the Somerville resident extended his streak to 13 days, earning over $360,000.

Riccardi graduated Rutgers University in 2021 with a degree in mechanical engineering.

When he is not dominating competition in Jeopardy, the 26-year-old enjoys baking — and apparently some online gaming.

As picked up by Gamerant and Reddit, Riccardi is also a devoted player of Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, the Nintendo Switch competitive platform, where he goes by “Biscotto.”

After notching his first seven day winning streak, Riccardi talked about his approach to competing on Jeopardy.

He said it can be intimidating to compete with adults who have a vast quiz bowl background.

Riccardi said he hadn't competed in that type of setting since high school.

He attended South Plainfield High School, where he also was in the orchestra as a percussionist.

Riccardi graduated from South Plainfield as Salutatorian of his class in 2017.

One thing his vast knowledge apparently does not include is Sopranos trivia.

Early in his Jeopardy run, Riccardi opted not to answer a question about the iconic HBO series set in New Jersey - which did not go unnoticed by fans, TVInsider reported.

As for being publicly noticed as a Jeopardy champ, Riccardi joked with host Ken Jennings that it's odd to think of, as he jokes about looking like the default avatar for games on Nintendo Wii.

