The morning started with Jill Myra bounding into the studio with a story about the famous Maxwell House coffee brand pulling a name change stunt and rebranding as Maxwell Apartment.

Well, it worked because, with all the news happening today, I honed in on that! Full disclosure, I'm now hooked on mushroom coffee.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

Thought we'd ask about your morning coffee routine.

How NJ likes their coffee

Krissy in Lakewood does half decaf/half reg, while Ellen in Elizabeth likes white mocha.

Andrea in New Hope has an interesting routine. She has her coffee at home, with four shots of espresso. She'll do half-and-half on weekends, with a sprinkle of maple syrup.

Ed in Delran has a simple routine. He strictly buys Dunkin' Pods for Keurig at home.

Photo by Emre on Unsplash Photo by Emre on Unsplash loading...

Recommended Coffee Shops

Turtle Beans Coffee in Bordentown

Joe in East Brunswick had rave reviews about this Bordentown coffee shop, and Jill Myra agreed. Owners Steve and Linda are very accommodating.

Sips and Souls in South Plainfield

Jeff in Hazlet is working on a coffee shop with a great cause. Sips and Souls is a craft coffee roastery set to open in South Plainfield soon!. Their ultimate goal is to provide South Plainfield with fresh, reliable, and delicious coffee.

Coffee Corral in Red Bank

Lynn in Middletown loves to go to Coffee Corral in Red Bank. They have live music, family events, and great coffee!

Lil Pickles Deli in Bedminster

Ron in Basking Ridge likes Lil Pickles Deli in Bedminster. They also have a great menu of food, including bagels!

Homestead Coffee Roasters in PA

Barry in Bucks County recommended Homestead Coffee Roasters in PA. It's a family store that features a traditional breakfast & lunch menu, deli counter, fresh baked goods, an assortment of drinks

Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly roasted cup of coffee, around NJ. Here's a roundup of 40 spots to get caffeinated — some of them different locations for the same NJ-born brand. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈