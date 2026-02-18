That's 5:30 p.m., to be more exact. When most New Jerseyans are on their way home from work. Nothing too eventful. But as of Monday (Feb. 16), something happened that I bet most in the state didn't even notice.

What could it be? Maybe it's the temperatures.

Compared to the ridiculousness we just went through for weeks, it's quite pleasant to be back in the 40s once again (some a little cooler, some a little warmer, but you get the point).

And, although it's still there for many of us, the snow from way back in January is slowly melting away, so maybe that's it.

But nope, that's not the 5:30 p.m. change either. So what is it? Again, most of us may not have even noticed, but it got just a little brighter on our rides home from work.

Cars driving along a NJ road Mike Brant - TSM loading...

All about the daylight

Monday, Feb. 16, kicked off the first workweek where the sunset occurs after 5:30 p.m. for the entire state. Prior to that we were still getting dark before that time.

A subtle, but very welcoming change that took place across the Garden State. And coming soon, our clocks will spring forward giving us more daylight in the evening hours.

Clock on a wall Mike Brant - TSM loading...

When do we spring forward?

For New Jersey, the first day of Daylight Saving Time in 2026 will be on Sunday, Mar. 8.

That means the night before, the sun will begin to set just before 6 p.m. But come Sunday, the sun will set just before 7 p.m. More welcoming signs of the warmer, sunnier seasons ahead.

LOOK! Every solar eclipse to affect NJ through 2100 From partial to complete totality, here's a complete look at every upcoming solar eclipse affecting New Jersey throughout the 21st century, according to timeanddate.com . Peak times are approximate and will vary based on precise viewing location. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2026 schedule Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.