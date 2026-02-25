This NJ dog could win $10K for rescue pups
My friend Carey Grader called the show today to ask our listeners to help.
She is super excited about her dog, Bungee Bear making it to the quarterfinals of America's Favorite Pet competition.
If the dog wins, the votes turn into cash.
That's right, a $10,000 prize, which the family is going to donate. Bungee Bear is a border collie papillon mix with 20 pounds of friendly energy.
$10,000 prize would benefit New Jersey dog rescue
The Colossal Company sponsors the contest and will award the winner $10,000, Carey will then donate every dollar to Home for Good Dogs Rescue, based in Basking Ridge.
They are a fantastic group rescuing dogs and finding them forever homes.
They also operate a Dog hospital in South Caroline and treat the dogs to help them recover from being abandoned and abused.
How to vote for Bungee Bear
You can vote daily for free, or purchase votes, and today is double vote day.
Every vote is 2 for 1!
Please help us get this dog into the winner's circle! Click here to vote for Bungee Bear.
