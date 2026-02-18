If you are entertaining or if you just want to make a nice drink to relax with your better half, I've got a perfect cocktail that will make you look like an expert mixologist.

It started when our son's boss was taking the team from San Diego to work out of the New York office and we had them over to our house for dinner.

Ahead of the event, I asked what his favorite drink was.

Turns out he likes a drink that until now I had not heard of, The Last Word.

What is a Last Word cocktail?

It's a tasty, smooth gin drink that has a lot more flavor and character than your average bar drink. Four ingredients in equal parts.

Gin, fresh squeezed lime juice, Luxardo maraschino liqueur and Green Chartreuse. It's got to be the green version. (You can also use another green herbal liqueur you like.)

Equal parts in a shaker with ice, shake and make it cold.

In a cocktail glass, old fashioned champagne wide glass or a martini glass will do, then strain the mix into the glass.

Garnish with a Maraschino dark cherry and serve.

You won't regret it!

