Not many of us had a good time dealing with the worst winter storm in 30 years. One good thing did happen for me though.

Thanks to the blizzard, my misguided co-host on New Jersey 101.5’s afternoon show, Jeff Deminski, lost yet another bet to me.

He was foolishly sure that there weren’t any movies that heavily involved snow.

Thinking “The Shining,” “Fargo,” and “Ice Age” were the only movies where snow played a prominent role, the silly goose bet me we couldn’t get 10 others called in to us.

Since the storm was over and the main roads were for the most part clear, it was a fun challenge.

Sure, the story of Jack Torrance trapped for the winter in an empty hotel with his son and wife counts as a snow movie. It’s the very reason The Overlook needed a caretaker each year.

And “Fargo” famously has a ton of scenes with snow, while “Ice Age” is an obvious one from the title alone.

But are there others?

According to our listeners: Absolutely.

We could have easily taken even more calls on this, but here are 10 snowy movies suggested by our listeners.

Ultimate Snow Movies For A Snow Day

Die Hard 2

Gordon Company / Silver Pictures / 20th Century Fox / IMDB Gordon Company / Silver Pictures / 20th Century Fox / IMDB loading...

You might completely overlook that a major snowstorm was wreaking almost as much havoc on Dulles Airport as terrorists were. Of course John McClane saves the day again. And saves Holly. Again.

Cliffhanger

Carolco Pictures / TriStar Pictures / IMDB Carolco Pictures / TriStar Pictures / IMDB loading...

The 1993 action film with Sylvester Stallone, Janine Turner, and John Lithgow not only has plenty of snow. It even has an avalanche.

The Grey

Scott Free Productions / Chambara Pictures / Open Road Films / IMDB Scott Free Productions / Chambara Pictures / Open Road Films / IMDB loading...

A plane crashes in Alaska and six oil workers fight for survival. Hmm, do you think there’s maybe snow in Alaska?

Cool Runnings

Walt Disney Pictures / Buena Vista Pictures Distribution / IMDB Walt Disney Pictures / Buena Vista Pictures Distribution / IMDB loading...

The first half of this 90s movie about the forming of the first Jamaican bobsled team takes place on the island but the second half is all about the snow.

Alive

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution / Touchstone Pictures / IMDB Buena Vista Pictures Distribution / Touchstone Pictures / IMDB loading...

This is one of several films to tell the real life story of the Uruguayan rugby team that crashed in the Andes and had to resort to eating human flesh to survive.

Better Off Dead

A&M Films / Warner Bros. / IMDB A&M Films / Warner Bros. / IMDB loading...

There are plenty of ski scenes in this 1985 comedy starring John Cusack.

The Thing

The Turman-Foster Company / Universal Pictures / IMDB The Turman-Foster Company / Universal Pictures / IMDB loading...

The 1982 horror flick directed by John Carpenter absolutely qualifies as a snow movie.

The plot description on IMBD.com:

A research team in Antarctica is hunted by a shape-shifting alien that assumes the appearance of its victims.

You had me at Antarctica.

Home Alone

Hughes Entertainment / 20th Century Fox / IMDB Hughes Entertainment / 20th Century Fox / IMDB loading...

The holiday classic was loaded with snow scenes from Kevin walking to the store, the church scene on a snowy evening, and even Kevin’s mom reuniting with him in a blizzard.

Last Holiday

ImageMovers / Paramount Pictures / IMDB ImageMovers / Paramount Pictures / IMDB loading...

New Jersey’s own Queen Latifah starred in the movie about a terminally ill woman at Christmas time.

Groundhog Day

Columbia Pictures / IMDB Columbia Pictures / IMDB loading...

Not only a snowy day movie, this Bill Murray classic has a snowy day that just keeps repeating itself. Didn’t the winter of 2026 kind of feel like this?

