There are over 200 recreational marijuana dispensaries now operating in New Jersey. There are thousands of Girl Scout troops in New Jersey.

So it shouldn’t be shocking that the two joined forces.

We don’t know which Girl Scout troop it is, but one of them, overseen by Girl Scouts of Central & Southern New Jersey, struck a deal with a weed dispensary.

Girl Scout Cookies Photo by John Moore/Getty Images loading...

Daylite Dispensary

They set up shop right by the exit door of Daylite Dispensary in Mount Laurel. Is there anything more tempting than walking out of with gummies and seeing your inevitable munchies fix right there?

Whoever thought of this move is a genius. When I was a Girl Scout all we had was a Blockbuster Video to set up in front of.

I feel like I grew more gray hairs just typing that. Kids, ask your parents what a ‘Blockbuster Video’ is.

Daylite Dispensary owner Steve Cassidy talked to NJ.com about the partnership.

The Girl Scout troop is set to be back at Daylite Dispensary with cookies for sale on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Hey kids? Couldn’t you start at 4:20? C’mon!

This isn’t the first time a Girl Scout formed a partnership with a dispensary.

Back in 2018, in San Diego, a 9-year-old girl sold more than 300 boxes in six hours this way. Urban Leaf dispensary didn’t identify the girl, but they did post pics on social media of the young Girl Scout holding up an armful of boxes.

Let’s face it, we’ll all be working for these Girl Scouts one day.

