💲Clementon Park has closed for good unless a buyer steps in

💲The 119-year-old South Jersey amusement park has changed hands several times

💲The owners plan to put the 52-acre park up for sale

CLEMENTON — A 119-year-old New Jersey amusement park could be gone for good after this season.

The current owners of Clementon Park & Splash World plan to shut down the 52-acre park and put it up for sale, leaving its future in question.

The park first opened in 1907 when it was founded by a New Jersey Assemblyman and has changed hands several times over the years. Clementon Park was sold to Clementon Park Holdings, a division of Indiana Beach Amusement and Water Park, in 2021 for $2.37 million just in time to open for the summer.

RIde at Clementon Park & Splash World (AcceleratedCreative.com) RIde at Clementon Park & Splash World

Clementon Park's future now depends on finding a buyer

The park includes the Thunder Drop, the Ring of Fire loop, Sea Dragon arc swing, Torpedo Rush and Pirates Landing. It also features a 23-acre spring-fed lake with a dam.

But unless a buyer is found, this could be the end of the line for a New Jersey amusement park that has been entertaining generations of families for nearly 120 years.

"After five memorable years, we are saddened to announce that we have made the difficult decision to close the park and plan to offer the park for sale," the company said in a statement.

"It has been a privilege to care for a place that has meant so much to generations of families. We are hopeful that we will find a buyer who shares our love for Clementon Park and will carry its history and legacy forward," the message read,

The company did not disclose a specific reason for the planned closing.

The theme park and amusement industry in New Jersey has faced challenges including high inflation and gas prices, which can cut into consumers' disposable income. Another challenge has been finding workers and paying them higher wages. However, the company did not say those factors were behind its decision to close Clementon Park.

Clementon isn't the only New Jersey amusement park facing change

Aerial view of Clementon Park and Splash World in Clementon(AcceleratedCreative.com) Aerial view of Clementon Park and Splash World in Clementon

Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City shut down at the end of the 2025 season, closing another longtime Jersey Shore amusement destination.

But the picture is not the same across the entire New Jersey amusement industry.

Six Flags Great Adventure is investing in its Jackson property and is unveiling Bakunawa in 2027, described as the world's tallest and fastest spinning roller coaster.

The park's Christmas celebration, Holiday in the Park, also returns this season after a one-year hiatus.

It will also host its signature autumn events — Fright Fest, Kids Boo Fest and Oktoberfest.

For Clementon Park, however, the next chapter depends on whether someone is willing to buy the historic property and keep its history alive.

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