Final weekend at Gillian’s Wonderland Pier. What’s next for NJ landmark?

OCEAN CITY — A landmark Jersey Shore destination will close on Sunday after nearly 60 years in business without any clarity about what will happen to the property.

Jay Gillian, the owner of Gillian's Wonderland who also serves as mayor of Ocean City, announced in August it is no longer viable to operate the park, which he called "my life, my legacy and my family." The pier will close 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Gillian family also had to endure the death of founder Roy Gillian at the age of 94 in August.

The pier on its Facebook page said it has enjoyed seeing all the memories and "last rides" being shared on social media. But once the rides stop for the last time, things get serious as residents are worried about the future of the property. Gillian, who leased the property, has not indicated what could take the park’s place.

Pier on a deadline to turn things around

Eustace Mita, who owns Icona Resorts, bought the property in 2021 and gave Jay Gillian three years to turn things around. Councilman Keith Hartzell told 6 ABC Action News that Mita has six months to evaluate the property and decide Wonderland's future.

Residents are concerned a new resort could be built to add to Icona's portolio in Cape May County. A proposal by Icona in 2023 was defeated by Gillian and the city commissioners.

Hartzell said the property is zoned as an amusement area. It would take some time to re-zone.

During a public meeting in September, Gillian spoke frankly about the closing. The mayor explained that restrictions on amusement areas during the COVID-19 pandemic, increases in the minimum wage and the long recovery from Superstorm Sandy combined to economically kill the amusement area, according to BreakingAC.com coverage of the meeting.

"I couldn't pay the bills," Gillian said, adding that the park is $4 million in debt.

Ferris wheel at Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City Ferris wheel at Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City loading...

